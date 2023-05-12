Build inexpensive climbing aids for clematis yourself like a professional!

A trellis for the clematis can be made of different materials. It is only important that the individual elements are not too strong, so that the tendrils can wind comfortably and stably around them. As long as you pay attention to this point and the scaffolding is also sufficiently stable, there should be no problems. And just because the demands are not so high, it is also quite possible that you build a suitable climbing aid for clematis yourself. We summarize what you should consider and give you a few simple ideas to give your climbing plants the necessary support.

What you should consider before making the trellis

There are different types and varieties that also grow in different sizes. Some need larger distances between the individual slats than others. In general, larger species can twine around sticks up to a centimeter thick. Smaller varieties benefit more from wire ropes that are stretched between wood or metal, for example. You can also stretch wire mesh in front of a wall or wall just as well. The distance between the battens can be up to 10 cm, while a total width of about 30 cm is optimal. A trellis made of metal is just as suitable as one made of wood, but for a DIY project the second variant proves to be easier to implement.

You can build the climbing aid on the house wall, a wall or free-standing. With the free-standing variant, however, you must ensure that it is well anchored to the ground and is stable. Here you can also reduce the width to 20 cm. A height of 150 to 180 cm should be sufficient depending on the variety.

Build a climbing aid for clematis yourself

First get the necessary materials and tools. Then you can quickly and easily build your own climbing aid for clematis yourself. We will first show you a really simple example that you can use to build a trellis out of branches yourself, either to obtain a free-standing variant or to support your potted clematis. You will then receive an idea for the house wall or for a partition/privacy screen.

Pyramid shaped frame for tub or garden made of branches

Whether in a bed or in a bucket, if you build this trellis yourself, start with three large branches that you arrange in a pyramid shape. This means they are wide apart at the bottom and intersect at the top. If you build the climbing aid for clematis in the bucket, the lower ends are right on the edge of the container. This leaves enough free space for the plant in the middle. Tie the branches together at the top. With smaller branches, which you can cut as you like, you can then create a few more floors by always connecting two of the thick branches together. Again it is sufficient if you tie everything tightly with twine.

Build your own wooden trellis

You can take a closer look at the individual steps in the video.

For this model, you need wooden slats that you can connect to each other as you wish, for example by offsetting them. If you decide to attach the slats to a wall, fence, or privacy screen, you’ll need to leave some space between them to allow the vines to snake through. For this purpose, simply nail or screw vertical strips to the wall first, two on the left and right and, if necessary, a few more in between if the grid is to be very wide and is to serve several wild vines.

You then connect these vertical bars to the horizontal ones. Since they are on the vertical ones, there is a small gap that should be enough for the tendrils.

Don’t forget to paint the moldings beforehand to make them more weatherproof.

You can also build this model yourself in the form of a free-standing climbing aid for clematis. In this case, you still need wooden beams to which you can attach the wooden strips. In order to anchor the beams well in the ground, you still need so-called ground sockets. These are first attached to the beams and then hammered into the ground together with the beam. You can then connect the beams to the strips. Alternatively, you can also stretch out a grid or net for the climbing plants to climb up.

A simple wire rope is just as suitable. Drill hooks or eyes into the joists and connect them horizontally with the wire. You can then tie wire vertically to create a grid, but you don’t have to.

Build a climbing aid for clematis yourself with beams and string

A vertical beam with a horizontal board or batten at the top and bottom makes the perfect base for a small scaffold. Tie string around the board/bar at intervals, which you then stretch down to the other board. You can also cut the horizontal elements to prevent the cord from slipping. In the picture you can see how exactly the string should be tensioned in order to be able to give the tendrils of the plant a good hold.

You can read here how to properly care for clematis afterwards.