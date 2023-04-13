Therefore, muscles are not just for bodybuilders, they are important for all of us – and not just because they make us look good. Rather, as is so often the case with our muscles, it is the inner values ​​that count. Because they are a real miracle and the basis for lifelong well-being.

24/7, without a break: Around 650 muscles bring this workload to us every day so that we can pursue general movements or sporting activities. Only the successful interplay of muscle work and our nervous system enables us to organize our everyday life optimally.

How does muscle mass affect health?

It is the diversity of our muscles that on the one hand allows us great mobility and on the other hand gives us strength, speed and endurance.

Young to middle-aged adults own on average about 42 percent muscle mass

own on average about At older people this drops to about 27 percent muscle mass

At the age of 30, muscle mass begins to decrease, even if it is not yet noticeable. At the age of 50, it already looks much more serious and, if we do not take appropriate precautions, it will get worse and worse into old age.

It should be obvious that this development is extremely unfavorable: With less strength, our muscles can simply no longer perform their functions adequately. Our muscles influence the metabolism, burn nutrients and generate energy. They warm, produce messenger substances, regulate brain function, promote the immune system and protect the internal organs.

So what can we do to get these important features? The answer is training and being active.

Training and exercise to maintain muscle

A study of men over the age of 70 showed that intense resistance training can significantly reduce the effects of sarcopenia, the loss of muscle mass with age.

But: muscle building does not have to be synonymous with bodybuilding. It’s about improving your quality of life. With this in mind, we should consider muscle training as a prophylactic measure to prevent age-related muscle wasting. You can find out how best to do this at the end of this article.

Muscles atrophy when not used

What is used develops, what remains unused becomes atrophied. We must also understand our muscles from this point of view. It is our largest metabolic organ, which reacts dynamically to stimuli at any age and adapts positively.

However, if we don’t take care of our muscles and let them fall into oblivion, they will disappear completely over time. Anyone who allows this must expect to end up in need of care sooner or later.

Muscle cells and training know no age

The good news is that age-related muscle loss can be stopped. We are not completely at his mercy, but have our fate in our own hands. Regardless of age, our muscles are capable of adapting strength and volume to regular training stimuli. The Copenhagen Sarcopenia Studie proven: The earlier in life you start muscle training, the more it pays off later in life, as your strength is retained for longer. But even between the ages of 60 and 80 it is possible to increase the aerobic capacity of the muscles and thus fitness by 20 to 30 percent.

So, if in the future you find yourself wondering if you’re too old to start bodybuilding, here’s the quick answer: never!

Even if you only invest in training twice every two to ten days, you will increase your performance and, as a result, your quality of life.

5 reasons to build muscle:

So that it doesn’t just remain theoretical, I have finally brought you five good reasons to show you how regular muscle training affects your organism:

Muscles provide strength for everyday life: those who are physically fit improve their sleep quality and create valuable resilience for the stresses of everyday life. Bones, tendons and joints benefit from regular use. Their strength and mobility are retained into old age. The cardiovascular system is not only strengthened by endurance training. It also benefits from the effects of regular muscle training. Cardiovascular diseases can be specifically prevented in this way. Muscles work like power plants within our cells and burn calories both when we are active and when we are not. A higher muscle mass is therefore also associated with a higher basal metabolic rate and prevents obesity. Strength training can specifically promote stress reduction and improve our mental balance.

Muscles are real health makers

When it comes to health, our muscles are truly comprehensive insurance. Take advantage of this and start training today.

To get you started, here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Use the right weights: In order to build muscle, it is important to choose the right weight. It should be hard enough to challenge your muscles, but not so hard that your technique suffers.

Add variation: Variety in training helps to train different muscles and make progress.

Eat a balanced diet: Eating a balanced diet with enough vitamins and minerals is important for building muscle and maintaining good health. A protein-rich diet in particular has a positive effect on muscle building.

Don’t overdo it: Overexertion can lead to injury and sore muscles. Start with a moderate exercise program and gradually increase it. This will also avoid frustration at the same time.

Would you like to learn more about our muscles? Then I recommend my new book “Muscles the Health Makers – This is how we stay fit, slim and mentally balanced”. In it you will find numerous tips and insights that you may not have been aware of. I hope you enjoy reading and exercising.