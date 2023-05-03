Build resilience: Coach gives 9 tips

Even in times of crisis it is possible to live happily and fulfillingly. Nine mental strengths help you deal better with injustice, disappointment and loss. They promote resilience: the ability to deal with difficult situations without suffering permanent damage. Tackling what is possible and enduring what you have to accept. Every crisis becomes an opportunity to improve yourself.

Times of crisis, such as we have been experiencing for years, are in themselves a great burden. There’s something you can’t use: Difficult people who make them even more uncomfortable. Aggressive, inconsiderate or impolite behavior is just as exhausting as whining, bossiness or constant reproaches at others. But let’s face it, everyone behaves like this when they’re frustrated, exhausted, or resigned.

What you strengthen with it: Joy. It depends less on the circumstances than it seems. For example, if you don’t have enough money to go to a restaurant, you can have a picnic in the park, which is not only cheaper but also funnier and creates a stronger bond.

The way out: Reminisce back to your younger days when it took so little to enjoy yourself and have fun. If you improvise more, you will regain this lightness.

The special challenge in crises: Much is restricted or impossible, e.g. B. because of reduced capacities, access or travel restrictions, less money. There is no recovery effect, and the constant disappointments are frustrating.

If you are only burdened by everyday worries, such as stress with the boss, you can look forward to a balance. A nice evening in a bar, a new Netflix series, the next vacation.

What you strengthen with it: Love. Not as a feeling that depends on the situation and the behavior of the other. But as a conscious affection that is expressed practically, for example through a few nice words, an encouraging smile or a little help in everyday life.

The way out: Try to see that the other person is as needy as you are. He has his own fears and worries and tries his best, but it doesn’t always work out.

The special challenge in crises: If we ourselves are tense, the others with their weaknesses appear to us as an additional burden. Soon we react dismissively and rudely, even if we don’t really intend to.

Even in good times, it’s not always easy to be kind to others. Even the best partner is annoying sometimes, even the dearest colleagues and friends are sometimes exhausting.

3. Strength: Mediation when others are rushing

Conflicts are part of human nature (e.g. because of the struggle for limited resources), as much as one would like it to be otherwise. For some, they are also a way to secure influence and income (e.g. populist politicians, activists, social media). The special challenge in crises: In times of uncertainty, fears and worries, it is even easier to get infected.

The way out: Recognize in yourself and others when anger, rage, or hatred suddenly appear as just, appropriate responses. Take a deep breath, think quietly, and then try to mediate—with a respectful tone, compromise, forgiveness.

What you strengthen with it: Peace. Not as a demand on others (e.g. politicians, media) for distant conflicts, but as a way of life within your own sphere of influence.

4. Strength: Patience when you might freak out

If everything is going well, you are relaxed and quite willing to forgive others for their weaknesses and mistakes. Especially those whose abilities are limited for a variety of reasons (e.g. children, the elderly, the sick).

The special challenge in crises: The number of those in need is growing, and so is the burden on the others, who are already doing more. Soon even the strongest feels overburdened and reacts defensively.

The way out: Recognize that you help others greatly when you accept their weaknesses and flaws without constantly pointing them out. You know them yourself and are grateful for your support.

What you strengthen with it: Patience. They are an important companion in these phases for weaker people. It’s never going to be like this forever. Likewise, there will be times when, conversely, you will need the patience of others.

5th Strength: Kindness, even when it doesn’t fit

Theoretically, one is always in favor of being kind to others. In practice, obligations (appointments, tasks) and personal interests often interfere. Even a short conversation often seems to be holding up unnecessarily.

The special challenge in crises: The tension is greater. There is more to do, but at the same time the possibilities are more limited. You don’t want to be slowed down by supposed formalities.

The way out: Make sure your life never becomes an endless to-do list. Because then it loses its meaning: good relationships with others that make it rich and worthwhile in the first place.

What you strengthen with it: Friendliness. Through minimum standards of interaction (“Please”, “Thank you”, “How are you?”), but above all through what they stand for: respect for and interest in others, even when you have a lot to do at the moment.

6th Strength: Forbearance, although there is much to be criticized

It is becoming easier and easier to see the mistakes of others and you like to imagine that you knew and could do it much better yourself. Your own mistakes, on the other hand, seem almost negligible.

The special challenge in crises: Everyone makes more mistakes. Difficult times require quick, far-reaching decisions, although much is completely unclear. We react to our own insecurity and dissatisfaction with criticism.

The way out: Assume that others have good intentions, even if you don’t share their goals and methods. Also, consider whether you could do better. So a certain humility towards those who at least try, even if the result hasn’t thrilled you so far.

What you strengthen with it: Quality. So a mild, kind look at others, which is characterized by benevolence and forbearance.

7. Strength: Staying when you might run away

When many couples and whole families were forced to spend more time together than usual in the past two and a half years, there was some noise and separations. Many friends also fell out in disputes, for example on political issues.

The special challenge in crises: Living together is more difficult, more problems have to be overcome. A separation seems like a liberation.

The way out: Think long-term, don’t make decisions out of irritation. The difficult times you have endured together will also connect you and allow you both to grow.

What you strengthen with it: Loyalty. They accept the weaknesses of everyone involved, including theirs, and recognize that even a less-than-perfect relationship, friendship, or collaboration has value and is not easily replaced.

8. Strength: Calmness when you might freak out

People have different temperaments, so they react individually to frustrating experiences and difficulties.

The special challenge in crises: All are worse off, albeit in different ways. For some, money is tight or their job is in danger. The next is annoyed about the policy that does not correspond to his ideas, or fears for his company. All of this leads to freaking out.

The way out: Find positive ways to reduce your aggressiveness. This can be walks or sports, meditation and prayer, creative work (e.g. writing about your worries, depicting them in pictures).

What you strengthen with it: Gentleness. You do not deny or repress the negative forces within you, but redirect them. This will reduce irascible, short-tempered behavior and you will soon be more relaxed, even under stress.