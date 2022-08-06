Home Health Build your game controller however you want! The Xbox Design Lab is officially on stage
Microsoft Xbox Taiwan announced that the long-awaited “Xbox Design Lab” wireless controller customization service officially landed in Taiwan from today (4). Taiwanese players can use the rich color choices, personalized lettering, etc. on the website from now on. Services Create your own personal wireless controller to express your unique value and character as an Xbox gamer.

The Xbox Wireless Controller pairs quickly with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 PC, Android, and iOS devices via Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, and the Xbox Wireless Controller is always there for console, PC, and mobile gamers. Since then, it has brought players a smooth and comfortable gaming experience with its modern and sophisticated design close to ergonomics. Xbox believes that empowering fans to express themselves through their gaming journey through opportunity and choice is an important core mission of Xbox, and through the Xbox Design Lab service, every player can easily design a personal controller for their Xbox gamer identity By creating exclusive logos, players can express their different selves by connecting more closely to their gaming experience.

Extremely personalized design, custom parts, color matching and lettering service in one stop

Xbox Design Lab allows players to customize the color matching of all parts of the wireless controller, providing more than 20 colors for players to freely match the controller’s front body, back shell, bumper keys and joysticks, and can also be designed with metallic luster. It is applied to the launch key and direction key, while the grip and ABXY, share, capture and other keys also provide different options for players to choose. In addition to the colorful color options that allow players to play with billions of combinations, the Xbox Design Lab also offers an add-on laser engraving service that allows players to engrave their name, Xbox gamertag, or any text with personal meaning on the controller!

See also  Mondino Multiple Sclerosis Center: at work to bring assistance and rehabilitation to the patient's home

LGBTQIA+ special models and exclusive designs such as “Jelly Bean” show players’ love for the game

In addition to being able to customize the color of all accessories, Xbox Design Lab also offers a variety of exclusive design wireless controllers for players to choose from. It includes a special style designed with the flags representing 34 LGBTQIA+ groups intertwined, expressing the importance and respect Microsoft Xbox attaches to various groups, and continues to be committed to creating a diverse and inclusive gaming platform.

Many popular games have also been the inspiration for the Xbox Design Lab, whether it’s the playful candy-colored design inspired by Fall Guys, or inspired by Crusader Kings III and “Fall Guys.” Cool and handsome styles inspired by Destiny 2 can add a touch of flavor to players in different game sessions! And all the exclusive designs are more open for players to adjust freely, and players can directly embellish their personal style on the existing styles!

The wireless controller purchased through the Xbox Design Lab starts at NT$1,990. Consumers only need to complete the design and make payment on the website, and then they can receive the wireless controller at the designated address entered on the website without any shipping charges.

Build your game controller however you want with this article! The official debut of the Xbox Design Lab first appeared in computer DIY.

