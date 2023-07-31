Build your own composter from pallets

Would you like to build a practical and environmentally friendly composter from pallets yourself in your garden? Follow these simple steps and some useful tips!

To improve the garden soil with organic waste and use recycled materials, you can build inexpensive composters yourself from pallets. Accordingly, by composting food or garden waste, you are also helping to reduce your carbon footprint, which is good for the environment. This gives you a lively and nutrient-rich substrate that requires almost no cost or time. This makes composting easily accessible and most importantly sustainable for anyone with a little extra space in their garden. If you want to take advantage of all these benefits and make such a great DIY project, below is a detailed guide with tips on how to use them properly.

What should be considered before you build a composter from pallets yourself?

The main goal of such a garden project is to create a space enclosed by wooden pallets for compost heaps. Although there are gaps between the boards, such a structure is easy to insulate, it being important to drain all liquids. It also makes sense to dispose of suitable organic waste to support the composting process. Accordingly, this will also improve the quality of the obtained substrate and prevent unpleasant odors. Fruit and vegetable peelings, as well as leftover food like egg shells, tea bags, coffee grounds, paper and cardboard are the main components that make up a good compost pile.

You can also collect grass clippings, prunings and dried leaves from the garden and add them to your DIY enclosure. What doesn’t lend itself to this and definitely doesn’t belong in the compost heap are scraps of meat, bones, and droppings from pets. Such waste can interfere with the process and should ideally be composted separately and properly. It’s also a good idea to tend and turn the pile occasionally so you can give more oxygen to the beneficial bacteria that live there. If your compost is too wet after heavy rain or other overwatering, you can compensate with more dry leaves, paper, and cardboard.

What should such a structure made of wooden pallets look like?

Rather than eventually ending up in landfill, the convenient wooden structures found in warehouses can be inexpensively reused as retaining walls. You can create your own version by simply connecting three pallets in the shape of a square with screws or solid wire. The fourth pallet is optional and can function as a door attached to it. This should be able to be moved like a simple door, so that you can easily turn the compost if necessary. The main advantage of building a composter from pallets yourself is that you can make a common system out of it. This makes it possible to obtain compost heaps with different degrees of maturity and turn them over if necessary.

What to look out for when choosing materials if you build composters from pallets yourself?

Ideally you can use euro pallets that are roughly the same size, these having specific markings that are important. The stamped abbreviations indicate whether the wood material is safe to reuse. Accordingly, you should look out for initials such as IPPC, EPAL or HT, which indicate that the wooden pallet is heat treated. Some variants also have KD, which indicates that the wood has been dried in a special kiln. It is particularly important not to use wooden pallets with the abbreviation MB stamped on them, as this stands for methyl bromide. It is a toxic chemical that is also used as a pesticide. Usually such ingredients are banned in Europe, but there is still a risk of encountering imported materials. Otherwise you can find suitable wooden pallets in mail order companies, online or in various shops and get hold of them either cheaply or even free of charge.

In addition, you can build a three- or four-sided pallet composter yourself, with the former offering easy access at all times. So you don’t have to deal with a gate every time you bring a wheelbarrow full of organic waste to your compost heap. The benefit of a four-sided run is that the fourth pallet helps maintain structure as you pile up compost. This allows you to build a higher compost heap over the top of the pallet. When setting up the compost heap, it is always possible to leave out the door in the initial phase in order to choose the best option depending on the space and needs. What are the advantages of such a structure and what are the disadvantages? You can read below.

What factors to consider when using pallets?

In order for the effort and time invested in such a DIY project to be worthwhile, you should first decide whether you actually need something like this. Crafting such structures is easy and can be fun with children or helpers from your circle of friends. However, it is advisable to consider the size and capacity of the enclosure before building it. Plan the garden area chosen for this by considering the following factors:

When using wooden pallets as an enclosure, there are voids between the planks, which allows oxygen to enter. Another advantage of this project is that you can really save money in the process. In addition to the pallets, you may also need screws, corner brackets and hinges. However, a disadvantage of such structures can be the open slits on the sides. They typically lack insulation, which could make winter composting difficult. As for the size of the wooden pallets, these might not be a particularly viable choice for smaller gardens. In such cases, you should opt for a covered bin or compost bin. Multiple wooden pallets can also be difficult to move, so you may need to ask someone for help and find a larger vehicle. Rough euro pallets could also be a bit unsightly, but can be prettied up with a simple stroke and easily adapted to the style of the garden.

So you can gradually build a composter from pallets yourself

Before you start assembling the structure, it is important to find a level garden area suitable for it. This will make your job easier and ensure access to the compost heap is clear. Depending on the space available, be strategic by choosing a location that is not too far away. The size of an average Euro pallet is around 1.2 x 1.2 meters wide and long and around 10 cm high. However, also take into account that the finished interior dimension of the floor area will be wider. When planning the location for your compost heap, it’s a good idea to allow for a little extra room so you can expand the system later.

The project also requires some skill, but you can help yourself with the right tools and equipment. Try putting on some old dungarees as work attire to keep small stuff like screwdrivers, corner squares, and hammers handy. Otherwise you can use a cordless drill, saw, 3-4 or more pallets and possibly also hinges. You can also wrap your frame structure with chicken wire for insulation. It is best to place the pallets on garden soil rather than concrete, although this is not essential. Here are some example steps you can follow during construction.

Step-by-step instructions on how to build a composter from wooden pallets

First try supporting one of the pallets, it’s handy to have your child or a friend to help. You can start with any page. Then continue by placing the second wooden pallet at a 90 degree angle to the first to form the two walls of a box. At this step, it may help to use string to tie both pieces together. This will keep them stable while you attach the hinges and eventually do it yourself. Then try to attach the sides together with three corner brackets, you can use more. Do this by first positioning the corner brackets where you want them and marking them with a pencil or nail. Drill a hole in each of the marked locations after removing the brackets and reattach the corner brackets over the holes. Then insert the screws with the cordless drill or a screwdriver. To form the third wall of the composter you can simply repeat the previous steps with the third pallet. First, you can optionally attach a door by subsequently cutting a fourth wooden pallet in half with a saw. Then attach the door with hinges to the desired side of the structure and install a latch on the other side. This prevents the door from opening in bad weather. However, you can also use a rope at the top. To provide additional strength on each side, you can screw in fasteners on the top and bottom inside corners. Then it would make sense to protect the compost from wildlife or runoff by fencing it off with chicken wire. Although this step isn’t strictly necessary, chain link fencing will add extra security. Just be careful not to get your fork stuck on it when you turn the compost. For more aesthetics in the garden, you can also paint the wooden boards in any color you like. However, this step is recommended before filling the composter so that the wood remains protected for longer. Could it be easier to build a composter from pallets yourself?

Of course, such a simple structure can also be held together by other means. If you don’t necessarily want to drill or screw, you can, for example, use old cable, wire or strong cord and tie the pallets together with it. Additionally, it would make sense to insulate the compost pile with an unusable blanket or rug on top. Although this will not look as aesthetic, such a variant is easier to disassemble and reposition in the garden.

Another option for stability is to further reinforce the composter with stakes between the pallet boards. This allows you to fill the gaps in any wooden pallet, and you can use a hammer to attach the wooden posts in between. This is a recommended step if you are building a pallet composter with just wire or twine. Although the gaps on the sides allow for extra airflow, they make the compost heap colder. In the summertime this would not be a problem, but low temperatures can slow down the composting process. Therefore, an even easier option is to line the edges with cardboard or paperboard as an insulator. This can prevent seepage water from leaking out the sides. The insulation material may eventually come loose, but if it’s outside of the compost heap it would certainly take longer.

Now you have an example of how easy and economical you can be when implementing such a garden project. Most pallets are made from low quality wood, but should last a few years. This is mainly because the pressure of the heap is downward, not outward. It would be difficult to keep rats or mice out of it unless you also wire the bottom of the composter. You can also attach a cover, fleece or tarpaulin to prevent negative influences in heavy snow or rain. However, leave some openings so that the air can flow in.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

