As you know, tomato plants love the sun, but especially in midsummer it can be too much of a good thing. On top of that, plants can be sensitive to rain and wind, so it would be a good idea to provide shelter from all of this. In combination with the right care, nothing will stand in the way of a rich harvest. You can easily make a tomato shelter yourself and you don’t even need to have any special manual skills. We show how you can build a tomato house yourself from pipes.

How to protect tomato plants

It doesn’t have to be a complicated greenhouse to give the plants in your garden adequate protection from the weather. You can also assemble very simple constructions from boards and, for example, build a tomato tent yourself. Even a simple scaffolding over which you stretch a net or foil can be completely sufficient in extreme weather conditions. Here is a simple idea with pipes that you can consider if you want to build a tomato house yourself. You can line the sides with foil to create a sealed greenhouse for the cooler months.

1. Sketch the tomato roof

Of course, before you can buy materials, you should first know how big your tomato protection needs to be. This applies to any type of material. Therefore, you must first measure and note the length and width of your tomato bed. We explain the construction of the tomato canopy using an example with a length of 240 cm.

2. Gather the materials and have the tools/equipment ready

The pipes used are made of galvanized iron and have a diameter of 21.3 mm. You will also need connectors. You could also use wooden beams, which you can even have cut to size at a hardware store if you want to build a wooden tomato house yourself. In this case, instead of connectors, you will need metal brackets to attach the beams to each other. Old windows are suitable for closing such a wooden structure.

For the frame:

9 tees (female – female – female)

4 right angle connectors (male – female)

2 45 degree pieces (male – female)

2 screw sockets

2 pipe sockets

2 tubes, each 1 meter long

3 tubes, each 1.2 meters long

For the supports:

4 tubes, each 2 meters long

For the roof:

3 tubes, each 1.5 meters long

preferably transparent corrugated sheets made of PVC

M5 bolts and nuts

Tools and equipment:

Pipe thread cutter with 20.96mm die stock

wrench

hacksaw

drill

3. Build the tomato house yourself – instructions

For the framework:

Cut the pipes to the desired length and connect them with the connectors provided. The squares are used to form the rectangular frame for the roof and slip onto a pipe on one side and a tee on the other. Turn the T-piece so that it points downwards in order to be able to insert the tubes for the supports (see picture above). Two horizontal supports opposite each other are also connected with an additional diagonal support so that the tomato roof cannot spread apart (as shown in the picture below).

Build tomato rain protection yourself – For the roof:

Cut the PVC, leaving 5 to 10 cm longer than the roof frame on all sides. In case you need to combine several pieces, they should overlap a little. Drill holes through the PVC and the pipes to fix them with nuts and bolts afterwards. Choose places where the plastic touches the metal. Then cut the upper tubes and finally screw the roof on.

A notice: In the example, pipes protrude downwards because a back wall was added there. If you don’t want to build one, you don’t need to add it. You can also build a gutter on the tomato shelter.

Build your own mini tomato house for single plants

If you only have a few individual tomato plants that need a windbreak, you don’t need to build a large tomato house yourself. Then a tomato cover can be sufficient. You can get this quickly and easily by simply sticking a wire frame into the ground around it (this can also be a simple tomato climbing aid) and then wrapping it with stable foil.