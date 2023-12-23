Building a healthier and more productive work environment in Peru: The urgent need for promoting labor well-being

In Peru, labor well-being is becoming increasingly important, according to research from Harvard and Stanford. The research shows that prioritizing the well-being of workers has multiple benefits, including increased productivity, decreased absenteeism, and a higher likelihood of workers recommending their employers. This can have a positive impact on the country’s economy.

Unfortunately, labor welfare is either non-existent or very scarce in the Peruvian reality. The absence of labor welfare can lead to stress, exhaustion, and burnout syndrome, which was officially recognized as an occupational disease by the World Health Organization in January 2022.

Given this situation, it is urgent to implement strategies that promote mental health and work-life balance in Peru with the help of organizational psychology. This includes creating an environment where employees feel comfortable expressing their concerns and receiving the necessary support, leading to a reduction in work-related stress and anxiety. It can also help organizations identify the well-being needs of workers and create a more inclusive work culture.

Prioritizing workplace well-being will not only benefit the quality of life for workers, but also contribute to the sustainable economic development of Peru. It is time to recognize that investing in the well-being of employees is not only a social responsibility, but also a smart strategy to build a healthier and more productive work environment for the benefit of all.

The insights come from Raul Huarcaya, a Psychology Student at Cayetano Heredia University.

