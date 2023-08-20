Building Heat Tolerance: How to Acclimate Your Body to Hotter Temperatures

Headline: Summer Heatwaves on the Rise: How to Acclimate Your Body to Intense Heat

Subtitle: Experts recommend gradual exposure and physical exercise to build heat tolerance and reduce risk of heat-related illnesses.

In Italy and around the world, scorching summers are becoming the new norm. With July marking the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, experts predict that heatwaves will become increasingly frequent. As Italy faces its hottest week of the year with the heat storm Nero, the question arises: can our bodies adapt to the rising temperatures and develop greater heat tolerance? The answer is mostly yes.

Acclimatization, the process by which the human body adjusts to extreme temperatures, plays a vital role in protecting ourselves from the heat. People living in hot environments over an extended period are naturally acclimatized and tend to sweat more. However, even those who have never experienced extreme heat can gradually adapt. It is important to take small steps and not expose oneself to excessive heat too quickly, as it can lead to serious ailments such as heat stroke, dehydration, and drops in blood pressure.

To build your body’s tolerance for heat, experts recommend safely exposing yourself to short periods of heat and humidity, gradually increasing the duration of exposure. This process, known as heat acclimation, triggers physiological adaptations that improve your ability to withstand hotter temperatures and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses. The initial exposure to heat expands the plasma volume, increasing blood volume and reducing the strain on the heart. Furthermore, the body becomes more efficient at sweating and retaining electrolytes, which helps in regulating body temperature.

Various factors influence acclimatization, including age, physical condition, and medications taken. It typically takes one to two weeks to fully acclimate, highlighting the importance of preparing in advance before encountering a strong heatwave. Improving physical fitness and staying well-hydrated are crucial first steps.

For individuals with low fitness levels and bodies unaccustomed to heat, experts recommend starting with 10-15 minutes of heat exposure each day and gradually adding 5 minutes every other day. Incorporating exercise during these heat exposures maximizes the acclimatization effects. However, it is essential to listen to your body’s signals. If you begin to feel overheated or unwell, it is better to stop. There are limits to what the human body can physiologically adapt to, especially in high humidity. Research suggests that the limit for healthy young individuals is 31 degrees at 100% humidity, beyond which the risk of heat-related illness drastically increases.

Allowing the body sufficient rest and recovery from heat stress is equally important. Ideally, sleep in a cool environment to aid in the body’s recovery process. Without these recovery periods, the body’s resistance to heat decreases, increasing the risk of heat illness. While spending time in air-conditioned environments is the safest way to combat heatwaves, periodic exposure to heat is necessary to maintain heat acclimatization.

As the world faces more frequent and intense heatwaves, it is crucial to understand how to adapt and protect ourselves. By gradually exposing ourselves to heat, engaging in physical activity, and listening to our bodies, we can build heat tolerance and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.