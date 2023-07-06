Bundestag passes drug reform

The price rules are relaxed for children’s medicines. At the same time, stocks for discounted medicines must be built up in the future. These are the contents of the “Act to Combat Supply Bottlenecks for Off-patent Drugs and to Improve the Supply of Pediatric Drugs” (ALBVVG), which was passed by the Bundestag today.

In addition, pharmacies can now more easily offer replacements for medicines that are in short supply. In addition, sick leave by telephone, which has proven itself during the pandemic, will be introduced for an unlimited period. In addition, the federal states are given the opportunity to introduce so-called drug checking.

