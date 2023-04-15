Bundestag passes prevention law

The Prevention Act strengthens the basis for stronger cooperation between social security institutions, federal states and local authorities in the areas of prevention and health promotion – for all age groups and in many areas of life. Because prevention and health promotion should take effect where people live, learn and work. With the help of the law, the early detection examinations for children, young people and adults are being further developed and important measures are being taken to close vaccination gaps at all ages.

The Prevention Act also contains an important point for the future of long-term care insurance. The Central Association of Nursing Care Funds is given the legal mandate to start working on changes to the assessment guidelines. This provision ensures that the introduction of a new definition of the need for long-term care is prepared in good time in anticipation of the forthcoming Second Care Strengthening Act.

The essential contents of the Prevention Act:

The draft law relies on the targeted cooperation of those involved in prevention and health promotion: in addition to statutory health insurance, statutory pension insurance and statutory accident insurance, social long-term care insurance and private health insurance companies are also involved. In a national prevention conference, the social security institutions, with the participation of the federal government, the federal states, local authorities, the Federal Employment Agency and the social partners in particular, set common goals and agree on a common approach.

Social long-term care insurance is given a new prevention mandate so that in future it will also be able to reach people in inpatient care facilities with health-promoting offers.

The Prevention Act promotes vaccination prevention through a series of legal measures. In the future, vaccination protection is to be checked during all routine health check-ups for children, young people and adults, as well as check-ups for young people at work. In the future, company doctors should also be able to carry out general vaccinations. When a child is admitted to the day-care center, proof of medical vaccination advice must be presented. If measles occurs in a community facility (e.g. day-care center, school, after-school care centre), the responsible authorities can temporarily exclude unvaccinated children. Medical facilities may make the hiring of employees dependent on the existence of the necessary vaccination and immune protection. In addition, health insurance companies can provide bonus benefits for vaccinations.

The law stipulates that the existing health and early detection examinations for children, adolescents and adults will be further developed. In the future, greater attention will be paid to individual stress and risk factors for the development of diseases. Doctors are given the opportunity to issue prevention recommendations and thus contribute to maintaining and improving the health of their patients.

In the future, the health and long-term care insurance funds will invest more than 500 million euros in health promotion and prevention. The focus is on health promotion in everyday life such as day care centers, schools, municipalities, companies and care facilities with a total of at least around 300 million euros annually.

On the basis of a national prevention strategy, the social security institutions and the federal states, with the participation of the Federal Employment Agency and the municipal umbrella organizations, agree on the specific type of cooperation in health promotion, especially in the municipalities, day-care centers, schools, companies and care facilities.