Bundestag passes regulations on intensive care treatment in the pandemic

The law contains the following regulations in particular:

  • Protection against discrimination: The regulations on the allocation decision for insufficient vital intensive care treatment capacities due to a communicable disease apply to all patients, regardless of the cause of the need for intensive care treatment. Nobody may be disadvantaged in an allocation decision.
  • Current and short-term probability of survival: The decisive criterion for the allocation decision is the current and short-term probability of survival. Comorbidities, i.e. other diseases, may be taken into account to a limited extent when assessing the current and short-term probability of survival. In addition, it is made clear that criteria that do not affect the current and short-term probability of survival, such as age, disability and degree of frailty, may not be taken into account.
  • Survival intensive care treatment capacities that have already been allocated are expressly excluded from an allocation decision, as long as intensive care treatment is still indicated and corresponds to the patient’s wishes. This takes into account the patients’ trust in the continuation of the treatment they have already started.
  • Multiple eyes principle: According to the law, allocation decisions must be made by highly qualified doctors within the framework of a multiple eyes principle. The assessment of a person with special technical expertise must also be taken into account if a patient with a disability or comorbidity is affected by the allocation decision.
  • The law also regulates documentation requirements and the obligation of hospitals to ensure the implementation of the prescribed decision-making processes through procedural instructions.

In the parliamentary procedure, the following amendments in particular were decided:

  • Hospitals are obliged to report: Hospitals are obliged to report allocation decisions made to the state authority responsible for hospital planning. This puts the competent state authority in a position to take action within the scope of its competence in order to avoid future supply bottlenecks.
  • Scientific evaluation: An external evaluation should be commissioned by December 31, 2025 at the latest. The evaluation is carried out by independent experts on an interdisciplinary basis on the basis of legal, medical and ethical findings.
See also  Cinecittà Game Hub: 10 video game startups for a business accelerator

Background: Decision of the Federal Constitutional Court of December 16, 2021 (1 BvR 1541/20)

In its decision of December 16, 2021, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that in certain constellations of a pronounced need for protection, the state has a duty to effectively protect people from discrimination because of their disability, including by third parties. The Federal Constitutional Court saw such a situation of pronounced need for protection in the risk of discrimination due to a disability in the allocation of scarce, vital intensive care resources and therefore instructed the legislature to take protective measures for this case.

