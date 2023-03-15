ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations

Germany’s pharmacists warn of a supply chaos for millions of patients from the summer if the federal government does not find appropriate solutions and draws the same lessons from the ongoing supply bottlenecks as the Bundestag. At the last second, the traffic light groups in the Bundestag want to retain the pharmacies’ freedom of action and flexibility. An amendment is intended to extend flexible drug dispensing regulations, which were introduced about three years ago, until July 31, 2023. These enable pharmacies to hand over a spare medication they have in stock when a prescription is filled, instead of putting the patient off for days or sending them back to the doctor’s office for a new prescription. On the other hand, the German Federal Government’s planned Medicines Supply Bottleneck Combating and Supply Improvement Act (ALBVVG) does not provide a comparable solution to the problem, so that from August 1, 2023 there is a risk of a bureaucratic and patient-hostile setback in supply bottleneck management in pharmacies.

“The pharmacists can mitigate the delivery bottlenecks with a lot of time and commitment,” said Gabriele Regina Overwiening, President of the ABDA – Federal Union of German Pharmacists’ Associations at a press conference in Berlin: “The pharmacies are looking for drugs from other manufacturers with the same active ingredients, choose other pack sizes or strengths, check similar active ingredients for therapeutic comparability and, in an emergency, even manufacture medicines themselves. Abolishing this tried-and-tested solution from the summer – that’s like a prank and cannot be conveyed to any sensible person.” Overwiening demands: “Through the current initiative of the Bundestag, the Federal Ministry of Health has gained time to adapt the proposed law to the realities. The federal government must act now to ensure the supply of medicines for millions of people in the long term. A new paragraph in the ALBVVG cabinet draft is completely sufficient “The pharmacies will continue to need flexible decision-making scope in the selection of medicines and an appropriate bottleneck compensation as a fee for the additional personnel expenses. The pharmacists are planning political protest actions to shake up health policy. The minister ducking away is out of the question!”.

At least six hours a week per pharmacy are required to manage supply bottlenecks. Nationwide, the ABDA assumes that around 20 million drugs are prescribed but not available every year.

