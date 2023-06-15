Bungee fitness: what it is, how to practice it, the exercises and the benefits

It comes from Thailand, and to be practiced it needs a specific installation. And the Bungee fitnessis practiced in a room equipped with strong rubber bands hanging from the ceiling.

How to practice Bungee fitness — Participants put on a harness, to which they attach an elastic band on their back adapted to their weight, size and level of training. The feet remain on the ground, but the elastic is taut and creates a sort of weightlessness: it’s time for a fitness session that entertains, relaxes, mixes classic exercises, dance movements, running, stretching… The presence of the elastic allows you to move from one position to another, and constantly involve the whole deep muscles to maintain and chain the positions.

benefits of Bungee Fitness for the joints — The elastic facilitates some movements: you go from the upright position to plank a terra without feeling your weight, you climb up by jumping like a spring. It is interesting for those who have fragility in the joints: ankles and knees are protected, since impacts on the ground are minimal. Other movements involve resistance work against the elastic band, such as when trying to run: this movement involves all the muscles, in particular the abdominal beltdirectly involved.

Activities for everyone — Do you know Piero Armenti? Famous tour operator with its “My trip to New York”, very popular on social media, ready to land on TV from 18 September on Mediaset Infinity? Here he is trying his hand at Bungee fitness in the Big Apple. Piero doesn’t seem like a sporty type, at least from what we learn from his posts, but he has tried this activity. So, let’s go. The elastic facilitates some movements it allows those in good physical condition to push a little more to work on the heart rate, it allows you to gain speed to chain movements, such as jumping lunges or burpees. The important thing is to find a course suitable for your level, a qualified coach, and take the time to manage the specific gestures associated with the presence of the elastic.