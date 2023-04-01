by Antje Kunstmann 01.04.2023, 15:27

It hurts, looks ugly, and no shoe fits anymore: the ball of the toe, called hallux valgus, is the most common deformity of the foot. Nine out of ten sufferers are women. Why? And what helps?

Angelina Jolie has one, as does fellow actress Tilda Swinton and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. Anyone who suffers from a bunion is in prominent company. In Germany alone, an estimated ten million people are affected, women nine times more often than men, and over the age of 65 even more than one in three suffers from it.