“Carlotta Rossignoli, a Veronese girl, graduated in Medicine at my university at the age of 23, with full marks and honors. In any nation in the world this would have been good news that would have brought applause to the student and her university, and which instead generates a storm of controversy in this poor country of ours “

So on Facebook the virologist Roberto Burionilecturer at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, comments on the story of the Veronese influencer who has sparked, especially on social media, controversies, criticisms and suspicions about the non-regularity of his university career.

“The reason for the controversy is not clear, because Carlotta (whom I do not know, I do not teach in her degree course) is not a donkey who suddenly became good at San Raffaele thanks to some recommendations: she finished the Liceo Classico in just 4 years , with an average of 10. Precisely for this reason President Mattarella awarded her in 2017 by appointing her to be Alfiere del Lavoro ”.

“Carlotta is admitted to my university, where she maintains the rhythms and performances of the Lyceum, passing exams and internships in record time. At some point, last spring – continues Burioni in his post – asks to be able to graduate early. This is unusual even in a university of excellence like ours, so the university asks the ministry of the university for a formal opinion, asking ‘can this girl graduate’? The ministry’s response leaves no room for doubt: in essence, not only can Carlotta graduate, but if the University denied her this possibility, she would be doing her a disservice. However, since preventing a student from unleashing her talent is not one of our priorities, obviously the possibility of her is not denied ”.

“Carlotta – warns the virologist – he had no discount and no facilitation: this path is available to all students of our University, and it is not clear the uproar aroused “. “Thinking about it – he continues – the only fault that our University may have had was that of not having hindered a student who was already very good at putting her talent to good use. In a country where merit is often considered a fault and almost always a privilege, it is understandable that this behavior can disturb some. Instead I am very happy, and I wish Carlotta the best of wishes for her career, which I am sure will be very brilliant. Everything else – watches, miniskirts, exotic travels and so on – are bar talk or personal life choices of our students that in no way concern us “.