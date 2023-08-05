Burning Calories: The Key to Getting Back in Shape and Losing Weight

Getting Back in Shape: How to Burn Calories and Lose Weight

When it comes to getting back in shape or losing weight, exercise alone is not enough. Burning calories is crucial in achieving your fitness goals. Everyone is different, with varying metabolisms and dietary requirements to improve their bodies. However, achieving these goals often requires sacrifices.

Fortunately, there are methods that can help. Nutritionists, instructors, and doctors can offer the right advice regarding calories and the right foods to consume.

Eliminating Calories

In order to lose weight and burn fat, our bodies need to constantly eliminate calories. This can be achieved through various means:

Metabolism: The amount of food we eat can induce thermogenesis, which helps in burning calories.

It’s important to note that every individual can lose weight, but it varies based on their lifestyle. Whether one has a sedentary or active life, there will be different indications for each person’s physical structure.

Diet plays a crucial role as well. Calculating the basal metabolic rate through the Harris-Benedict equation, which considers weight, age, and gender, can help determine the number of calories needed.

After this calculation, the number should be multiplied by the person’s level of physical activity:

Sedentary: Multiplication by 1.45

To maintain current fitness, one should consume calories based on the calculated amount. To lose weight, reduce the number by 350-500 kcal by adjusting the diet, increasing physical activity, or a combination of both. Conversely, to gain weight, increase the number found by 10-15% by consuming more calories through the diet.

Following a low-calorie diet is essential to burn around 350-500 kcal per day and achieve weight loss goals.