Burning from gas stoves can be worse than secondhand smoke. « Medicine in the Library

Researchers at Stanford University have found that cooking on gas stoves can raise indoor levels of the carcinogen benzene above those found in secondhand smoke.

Benzene, a chemical linked to a higher risk of leukemia and other blood cell cancers seeps into millions of homes every time residents turn on the gas stove. Analysis conducted by Stanford researchers finds that a single gas stove or gas oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit can raise indoor levels of the carcinogen benzene above those of secondhand tobacco smoke. Benzene also travels throughout the home and lingers for hours in household air, according to the paper published in “Environmental Science & Technology“.

“Benzene forms in flames and other high-temperature environments, such as the flares found in oil fields and refineries. We now know that benzene also forms in the flames of gas stoves in our homes“, said Prof. Rob Jackson,. “Good ventilation helps reduce pollutant concentrations, but we found that exhaust fans were often ineffective at eliminating benzene exposure“.

The new paper is the first to look at benzene emissions when a stove or oven is in use. Previous studies have focused on leaks from stoves when they are turned off and have not directly measured the resulting benzene concentrations.

