Burnout, Boreout and Distress: How companies can protect their employees

What are the most common causes of mental stress in the workplace?

The causes are diverse and mostly influence each other, so that the psychological stress, but above all the effects on us humans, increase significantly. One challenge is certainly the omnipresent time pressure, combined with constant availability and information overload. We are stressed by external factors that we can only influence to a very limited extent or in some cases not at all. If, in addition, the work organization is insufficiently structured and communication is unclear, conflicts are inevitable and the working atmosphere deteriorates.

A lack of appreciation and a lack of recognition reinforce the existing shortage of staff. This causes a high workload for the remaining employees. Bullying also inevitably increases the psychological burden. Of course, unfavorable, too long or insufficiently flexible working hours also contribute to this, as do changes within the organization or in one’s own tasks. Whether burnout or boreout, distress or too little or boring work – in the end it is always a combination of different things that bothers us mentally.

How can companies create a corporate culture that promotes mental health?

Positive communication and transparent health management, both preventive and in the event of an acute problem, form the basis for a beneficial and positive corporate culture in every respect. That means we need to address mental health and destigmatize mental illness. Managers are in demand as role models here in two respects. By being physically and mentally balanced between stress and relief. And by being mindful in the organization, listening when employees need to speak or at least signaling: I’ll be there if you need help. Values ​​in the company should not only exist on paper, but should be (exemplified) by managers. This is the only way to create a positive working atmosphere in which employees know that they are perceived and valued as human beings.

It is therefore up to the companies, the managers, but also to each one himself to cultivate and maintain more positive emotions. A key component of psychological well-being, by the way. Positive emotions not only improve our physical and mental health, they promote compassion, strengthen trust in ourselves and others, and help us to remain calm even in challenging situations. How can I create positive emotions? For example, by starting a meeting with a round in which everyone talks about a private or professional success or a moment of happiness.

What steps can leaders take to prevent mental health issues?

Relationship is the number 1 burnout prevention factor. And we all still have potential when it comes to this topic! Many prefer to sit at home on the couch and watch TV or engage in social media instead of meeting real friends “out there” in real life. When eating, the whole group looks at their cell phones rather than talking to each other. In companies, too, there is often a lack of genuine interest in the other person. The emphasis is on “real”. That doesn’t mean empty phrases via email like “I hope you’re doing well.” It’s better to ask personally, privately and if that doesn’t work, at least pick up the phone. This is how “sales” can be paid into a relationship account.

Incidentally, the trust account is closely related to this. Trust is the basis for relationships! 77% of managers prefer to be in control, not a good basis for appreciative and beneficial cooperation. So it’s time to trust more, build successful relationships and thus strengthen our mental health.

In connection with the human relationships that are so important to us, I would also like to mention a phenomenon that we still talk about far too little: the topic of loneliness and social isolation in the home office. This is often trivialized. The recently deceased brain researcher Prof. Dr. dr Gerhard Roth made me very sensitive to this. The risk is particularly great for people who live alone and work from home. At least we have social contacts in the company – in the coffee kitchen or at lunchtime over lunch. Trying to compensate for this with a virtual breakfast or a beer after work only works to a limited extent.

Successful social interaction requires one thing above all: being able to empathize with others. Empathy, compassion and good perception are helpful here. Specifically: If a manager seeks a conversation with an employee because they have the feeling that he or she has problems, then this dialogue should take place at eye level. Refrain from lectures, evaluations and judgments. You cannot know how your counterpart feels and what it needs. That’s why it’s all about understanding. By the way, understanding does not mean agreeing. Rather, it means developing an understanding of the perspective and experience of the other through the exchange.

What are the long-term benefits of good mental health in the workplace?

First of all, I would like to emphasize that absenteeism due to mental health problems is very expensive for companies. The Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (BAuA) estimates the economic production losses in 2021 at a total of 89 billion euros or the loss of gross value added at 153 billion euros. Conversely, companies with good mental health benefit from less sick leave, less fluctuation and fewer downtime costs. The burnout rate is falling, motivation is higher, as is employee commitment. Such a working atmosphere is associated with a high level of attractiveness for specialists. A decisive competitive factor in times of staff shortages.

Mental health therefore has a positive effect on the bottom line. Strictly speaking, companies that promote mental health and build a corresponding corporate culture benefit in two ways. On the one hand, employees will be happier and healthier. They identify more closely with the company, making teams more innovative and productive. On the other hand, of course, all of this also radiates outwards. Top talent can work almost anywhere they choose, and they will almost always choose employers with a “healthy” work environment in every respect. An image gain for every company, so to speak.

What role do work-life balance and self-care play in employee mental health?

On the way to more and sustainable mental health, personal responsibility plays a crucial role for me. Yes, companies need to take action and leaders need to lead, but ultimately it’s up to each individual to take the initiative. “How am I doing?”, “What do I need?”, “When, where and how will I reach my limits?” and “What can I do myself?” are important questions. Not blindly relying on someone realizing that you are in a bad way, but looking around specifically for offers of help, getting information and – undue shame aside – proactively approaching others, for example your own HR department.

And if the worst comes to the worst, we can also pay for it ourselves, because not only the company, but above all we are responsible for ourselves. We spend money on our vacation, for a visit to a restaurant, the hairdresser or in the wellness spa. In the same way, you can and should invest in your own mental health, especially since every employee and every manager can deduct training or further education in this area from their taxes. A good mental state is part of a happy, healthy and successful life – but all of this only works if we do something ourselves, if we make our way over all the valleys and peaks.