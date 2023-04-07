Benjamin Borner

Burnout is not a phenomenon that only affects older workers: young people are increasingly suffering from this disease. They are young, successful and ambitious – and yet they feel burned out and exhausted. But what can they do about it?

“The symptoms of burnout are not taken seriously, especially by young people. The consequences can reach far into the future,” says Benjamin Börner. The naturopath knows from his own experience that mental health and performance depend on many individual factors.

In this article, he explains how young people can avoid early burnout and permanently achieve their maximum performance.

It’s not just stress that causes burnout

Like most chronic diseases, burnout is a disease that develops gradually – the early symptoms are usually underestimated. In fact, it is already a cry for help from the body. Persistent exhaustion and dwindling mental performance are signs that something has been wrong for a long time.

A combination of different causes is responsible for these symptoms: Inflammation as well as toxicological causes and an unhealthy lifestyle contribute particularly strongly to pushing the body to its limits. Add stress and a fight-or-flight response quickly sets in.

Unlike in a prehistoric dangerous situation, however, it is often not possible in the modern world to escape stressful situations in this way. Nevertheless, when there is stress or inflammation, the adrenal gland produces increased amounts of the stress hormone cortisol, which is converted into cortisone in the body. Constant stress thus leads to the adrenal glands being overloaded and less and less cortisol released.

Identify and treat burnout early

At first, burnout usually becomes apparent when those affected wake up exhausted and have trouble falling asleep in the evening. Later, symptoms similar to those of depression appear. Those affected no longer feel able to cope with their everyday life, while their thoughts are constantly circling around stressors. Occasionally, in acute stress, a state of dissociation occurs.

In the early stages of burnout, those affected can suppress the symptoms of stress through appropriate exercises in order to remain functional. For example, meditation and relaxation exercises help reduce stress. It also makes sense to remove external stressors from everyday life. However, these measures alone do not provide a permanent solution. If the causes are left untreated, the symptoms will soon worsen again.

Find holistic solutions against burnout

In the long run, burnout must therefore be fought at the root. This requires a thorough clarification of the causes and can therefore not be done on your own. If symptoms such as fatigue, exhaustion or sleep disorders occur over a longer period of time, those affected should definitely consult a specialist and work out a holistic concept together with them to counteract burnout.

Such a concept should always take into account all the factors that put a strain on the body in the individual case. For example, it may be necessary to avoid certain foods or cosmetic products in order to eliminate toxicological influences. In addition, targeted infusions can support the body’s regulatory processes. The fight against burnout therefore requires a certain degree of conscientiousness and self-discipline. However, these should not be aimed at forcing performance, but rather at developing healthy lifestyle habits.

