Burnout, three warning signs that shouldn’t be underestimated

Burnout syndrome is a widespread problem in this society and it is good to recognize some signs in order to intervene as soon as possible and help those who suffer from it.

You often hear about sindrome da burnout (or simpler burnout) when we see a particularly suffering person, but often we have no idea what the symptoms that can characterize this disorder are. This is a more widespread situation than one might think, especially in a period like this in which many feel under pressure to have to give your best in every situation.

Those who are anxious or have a particularly insecure character can run into this type of situation more easily, even though they can count on sincere affection that can be an important support. Sometimes very little is enough, such as a demanding job or the end of a sentimental relationship that was feared, to incur this disorder.

Burnout: how to recognize a problematic work environment

It is not excessive to think that burnout is a typical problem of our generation. 46% of European workers are not afraid to admit, as demonstrated by the results of a survey by Eu-Sha, that they have an overload of work, but not being able to talk about it openly. Having a job is providential for many, especially for those who have a family to support, for this very reason one is not able to easily say no when an additional effort is asked.

Even 50% of the interviewees admitted to being aware of having this disorder, but not being able to come out for fear of face negative repercussions by a boss. Indeed, many argue that they are now used to the stress and tension that reigns in a work environment that they no longer regard this as a pathology that can damage health.

It’s not just a demanding job that generates burnout: the signs to pay attention to – tantasalute.it

Many people thus come to sacrifice their private lives, accepting precarious contracts and almost starvation wages even though they know they have the skills to aspire to something better. It’s not that simple to find individuals who admit to being in a burnout phase, especially because they fear being thought weak by others. However, there are small “signs” to keep an eye on for those who are in contact with someone in difficulty, in order to help them in a timely manner.

There are a number of situations from which it would be good to stay away from if you are afraid of running into the problem, let’s see what they are.

Lack of autonomy: it is never good to think that a company does not grant much autonomy to its employees, precisely because it indicates a lack of trust by those with a responsible role. This can push bosses, for example, not to look favorably on those who are not willing to stay after working hours, as if this were to be considered a duty. Indeed, by way of challenge we tend to entrust tasks that are difficult to manage especially for the deadlines given, which may be unattainable.High Abandonment Rate: who arrives in a new working reality and realizes they are in a company where there is often turnover some questions should be asked among the employees. In fact, this can be an indication of an environment that is anything but healthy, which pushes people at a certain point to seek different paths for their professional career. Also pay attention to cases where there are many people who work overtime, the risk of experiencing burnout is just around the corner.Competitive collaborators: Not even a job they are in is healthy unavailable colleagues and ready to go the extra mile for prove you are better. You only get to waste energy to prove your worth, behavior that in the long run leads to nervous breakdown and to return home exhausted.