Bursitis, a painful condition that makes movement difficult: Causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatments

Bursitis is a very painful condition even if often underestimated because it is little known.

Bags are gods natural shock absorbers, which – if they are not in normal conditions – can cause annoyance and suffering. Thus, the ‘famous’ bursitis derives from it: a rather painful pathology mainly due to inflammation of the joints.

Usually the joints must allow movement, but when they are subject to bad inflammation, as well as causing a lot of pain, they are able to limit it strongly.

Bursitis: what it is and how it manifests itself

Over time the joints, as well as blisters, are subject to wear, first triggering a strong inflammation and, only later, a sensation of excruciating pain. To be most affected by this bad inconvenience, which does not necessarily arise only in old age, are the bags found on the shoulder, elbow, knee and hip.

How to cure bursitis (tantasalute.it)

All of these areas are prone to major pain because the synovial fluid inside it is reduced to the point of making any kind of movement impossible. Bursitis can be of two types:

Inflammatory: when the sachets of liquid become inflamed due to continuous rubbing;Hemorrhagic: when a rupture occurs and, therefore, a spill inside the bag.

For the first typology, the bursitis caused by alterations connected to pathologies and those due to infections and bacteria.

The primary and common causes of bursitis are: stress in the area, repeated movements due to work, sport or personal factors, pathologies such as arthritis, bacterial or viral infections, trauma and aging. The symptoms are also easy and, above all, important to recognize. Among the most common are: localized pain, redness in the area, bruises that appear suddenly, skin rashes, fever.

If on the one hand it is essential to distinguish the symptoms, on the other it is essential to understand how to cure and, above all, prevent such a situation, especially for those who do worn-out jobs that can determine its appearance even at a young age.

In the first place, for those who work at a desk, you must always sit correctly and not put pressure on your elbows. Furthermore, it is necessary to use padding for knees and legs when playing sports and lifting weights, not to make excessive efforts, to run correctly, with suitable shoes and on suitable surfaces, not to make movements that are always the same for too long and to maintain the correct weight. For the actual diagnosis one resorts X-rays, ultrasounds, MRIs and blood tests.

Per cure bursitis there are several methods. Everything, of course, depends on the clinical picture, age and also on motivation. One case is infectious bursitis, another traumatic bursitis. When there is an effusion of blood this must be aspirated and removed locally, sometimes antibiotics are useful or the situation can be controlled with painkillers.

