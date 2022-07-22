TREVISO – They increase illness and dehydration. But also diseases of exotic origins, starting from the Nile virus (West Nile) spread by common mosquitoes, up to tick TBE. The heat puts a strain on the health of Treviso people from all points of view. The most affected are the elderly. The Ca ‘Foncello emergency room has over 300 accesses a day. « Between 50 and 60 more people compared to the average – explains Francesco Benazzi, director general of the USL – what makes the difference are the requests that come from elderly people with dehydration problems » . The departments of Medicine and Geriatrics are forced to work overtime. But not only. The heat wave is multiplying the risks also on the front of virus. The threat of the West Nile. Three people infected with a mosquito bite have already developed an infection that has resulted in encephalitis. And two of them unfortunately lost their lives: a 73 year old from Merlengo di Ponzano and an 87 year old from Salgareda.

« We are seeing an increase in diseases of exotic origin also why this hot humid climate favors the proliferation of similar infections – the director general makes clear – D experts confirm that the climate of these days leads to greater aggression by arthropods (insects, ticks, spiders, mites and so on, ed) » . And the heat wave will go on at least until next week. « Apex is expected for Monday next – specify from the Arpav – on most of the plain it will be possible to reach maximum temperatures of 36-38 degrees, with possible local peaks even slightly higher » . Finally, the greater mobility of people also affects. “IS resumed after two years of substantial block due to the Covid emergency » highlights Benazzi.

The tests performed on Treviso patients affected by the mosquito virus were sent to the Padua laboratories for definitive confirmation. In reality, however, there are no longer any doubts. « They are actually linked to the West Nile – says the general manager – but we must not be alarmed. Beyond the85% of people infected with mosquito bites they do not develop any symptoms and 10% of only mild symptoms. In 1% of cases, of course, subjects with particularly low immune defenses due to other pathologies they can even lead to death. But these are truly extreme situations. And we hope that they remain isolated » . Until a few years ago there was a specific disinfestation against mosquitoes around the homes of people infected with virus of the Nile. Not anymore now. At the moment, no other suspected cases have been recorded. Given that the presence of infected mosquitoes has been confirmed, however, it seems it is a matter of time. « The spread of infected mosquitoes is patchy – he explains Pier Giorgio Scottondirector of the Infectious Diseases unit of the Treviso hospital – consequently we expect other cases to emerge as well » . The USL has written to all the mayors to ask them to strengthen the prevention measures against the West Nile reducing the number of mosquitoes. IS the only way of prevention. The first step is the use of larvicides. It is then necessary to clean up the containers with the presence of water and so on. « If possible, it is better to avoid going out at dusk – adds Benazzi – and in any case it is advisable to use normal repellents and avoid dark clothes, which attract more common mosquitoes. » .

