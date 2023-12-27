Bus-ambulance collision, 4 dead. The children on the bus were unharmed

Four people died instantly and 7 were slightly injured. This is the outcome of a head-on collision between a Red Cross ambulance and a bus full of children and companions (a parish priest and some seminarians) on a parish trip which took place in the Ca’ Gulino tunnel, along the SS73 bis, the so-called “bypass” between Urbino and Fermignano.

The ambulance, which left Fossombrone, caught fire in the collision and the four occupants had no escape.: these are the Potes crew (a doctor, a nurse and the driver) and an 80-year-old patient, who they were taking to the Urbino hospital. An absolutely routine ‘medical’ intervention, as far as we have learned.

Of the injured, 4 were transported to the hospital in Pesaro (two children and two companions), and three to that of Urbino (2 children and one companion). But their injuries are minor and discharge procedures are already underway.

The bus driver was in shock: judging from the images, the ambulance would have at least partially invaded the opposite lane in a curve inside the tunnel, getting stuck under the front wheel of the bus. The investigations conducted by the traffic police will provide definitive clarity. The Urbino Prosecutor’s Office has been informed of the accident.

The SS73 bis was closed for hours, Anas carried out checks on the stability of the tunnel, which immediately after the accident was invaded by a dense cloud of smoke. The other kids traveling by bus were transferred to another vehicle made available by the organizers of the trip, a parish in Grottammare (Ascoli Piceno) which acted as the leader of others. They are altar boys, according to the parish, who were on a two-day tour to discover the nativity scenes of Urbino and the historical religious re-enactments in the area. There were hours of tension for their families too. They are expected at home in the evening, still scared.

The Diocese of San Benedetto-Ripatransone-Montalto Marche expresses in a note “its deepest condolences to the families of the victims”. But it is a loss that affects the entire local health system. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our workers in this tragic accident – says the General Management of the Pesaro Urbino Territorial Health Authority -. They dedicated their lives to the community and patients. We are close to the families of our colleagues and the patient who lost his life”. “In this moment of mourning – says the Health Councilor Filippo Saltamartini – we join in the pain of the families and that of the healthcare community by offering support and our deepest condolences”. There were many messages of condolence, including that from the President of the Marche Region Francesco Acquaroli, “deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred this afternoon in Urbino, in which the four people on board an ambulance lost their lives. A tragedy that it shocks and leaves everyone speechless – he underlines -. I sympathize with the pain of the victims’ families and my colleagues in the healthcare system”.

