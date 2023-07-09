Bus on fire on the A12, 37 intoxicated

breaking latest news – A Sunday evening of panic and chaos on the A12 near Genoa, in full return from the weekend: a bus carrying Milanese tourists caught fire inside the Monte Giugo tunnel and 37 people were taken to hospital, 25 due to poisoning. The driver of the vehicle, who helped the people to leave the vehicle, was sent for treatment in the hyperbaric chamber.

One was released from the bus thick cloud of smoke that has traffic paralyzed, causing queues of up to seven kilometres. In the evening the situation gradually improved as the A12 was reopened first in one direction and then in the other.

The accident, due to the overheating of the coach, occurred shortly after 5pm at km 15+100 between Recco and Nervi in ​​the direction of Genoa. Only at 20.30 did the firefighters conclude the extinguishing and cooling operations of the vehicle. In the tunnel, however, the air immediately became unbreathable and many motorists ran outside. Later they were able to recover the cars as they had not been damaged by the flames.

Among the people accompanied to the hospital there are also a pregnant woman and a 9 year old boy, not serious. Medical aid was concentrated in the area of ​​the Sant’Ilario motorway service station with the dispatch of a dozen emergency vehicles for the people, who were then accompanied to the emergency rooms of San Martino and Galliera. The regional civil protection intervened with the mobile column to assist people in line with water supplies.

At 18.30 the Nervi Recco section was also closed, in the other direction of travel, where a queue of four kilometers had accumulated. After 20.30, Aspi personnel opened a gap between the carriageways to allow motorists queuing in the Recco Nervi section to get back on the road. The cars traveled the stretch in the wrong direction up to the first available exit and later there was a lane swap to restore the road system. In the meantime, motorists had been invited to “defer or postpone departures in the stretches affected by the closures” given the closure of the motorway with the Via Aurelia clogged by “an increasingly impressive amount of traffic”.

Many travelers who were stranded on the highway reported that nearby toll booths, such as the one in Rapallo, were open and unreported half an hour after the fire broke out.

Go to the article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

