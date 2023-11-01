Business economist for pharmacy ® WDA course starts on November 6, 2023

Offenbach – The requirements for the profession of pharmacist are changing significantly: comprehensive business knowledge is becoming increasingly important alongside pharmaceutical competence. The “Business Administration for Pharmacy” course offered by the German Pharmacists’ Business Academy (WDA) in Bayreuth provides all the qualifications for this development. The 30th course of study under the scientific direction of Prof. Dr. Frank Daumann starts on November 6th, 2023, registrations are still possible.

This course of study was developed specifically for licensed pharmacists, pharmacy interns and pharmacy students in order to provide them with basic business management knowledge for pharmacists. The course is based on a self-contained training concept at university level. The content of the lectures is conveyed using typical pharmacy practical cases, which in this way establish a connection between everyday pharmacy life and economics.

Renowned lecturers prepare the participants of the part-time course for sound entrepreneurial action in a constantly changing market environment: scientists, experts and practitioners teach both the sound economic fundamentals surrounding the pharmacy as well as the essential elements and functional relationships in the healthcare system. The practical course content with numerous examples from everyday professional life includes marketing, pharmacy business administration and economics, quality management, e-prescription; Telematics infrastructure, pharmacy management; Strategic pharmacy management, health economics, accounting, accounting, employee management and digitalization in the healthcare system.

The established course has been considered a valuable addition to pharmacy studies for many years and opens up additional opportunities for a career outside of pharmacy. This is what teachers and course content are all about, which are continually updated based on current circumstances. After successful completion, graduates receive a diploma and thus fulfill the requirements for admission to the MBA semester “Health Care Management”.

www.wda-akademie.de

® The postgraduate course in business administration for pharmacy is registered with the German Patent Office (AZ: 302019016763.1/41).

