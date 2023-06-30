Busting the Myths: Debunking Popular Beliefs about Heart Health

Heart health is at risk as never before in this historical moment; we can reduce the causes by knowing the correct behaviors and forgetting the “urban legends”.

As in many areas, popular beliefs and urban legends are also widespread regarding heart health. Let’s discover them to adopt the right behaviors and improve general well-being, at all ages.

Beware of false myths about heart problems – InformazioneOggi.it

The cardiovascular diseases have always existed, but according to WHO data, today they cause the death of at least 17 million people a year in all countries of the world.

It means that Research can and still has to do a lot to save more lives, but also that people themselves must actively contribute.

Obviously by following a healthy lifestyle we already do a lot for our overall health. By going to screening regularly, then, a disease can be identified in its initial phase and therefore treated better. Beyond ask your doctor which is undoubtedly the best method, we can also inform ourselves and above all understand that some beliefs are wrong. Let’s go and discover them all.

Heart health, here are the myths to dispel and the popular beliefs that distance you from correct prevention

In recent years, diseases affecting the cardiovascular system have increased, and most of the time would be avoidable.

Risk factors such as obesity, physical inactivity and smoking, for example, could be significantly reduced. They also exist some popular beliefs that keep people away from correct behaviors. Let’s go explore them.

Heart problems only come to men and/or the elderly. Unfortunately this is not the case, and indeed the incidence of cardiovascular disease has also increased in women. This “false truth” derives from the fact that women, thanks to estrogen, have extra protection, but this does not completely exclude them from the audience of subjects who get sick.

Chest pain is a symptom of an inevitable heart attack. This belief is widespread but it is not 100% true; in fact, during events such as cardiac arrest, someone may feel severe pain in the chest, but there are other symptoms such as stitches in the back, neck or arms. Furthermore, severe chest pain can be caused by other ailments, while during a heart attack it is often accompanied by nausea, “cold” or excessive sweating, difficulty breathing and palpitations.

It is not true that a fright can cause a heart attack. Unfortunately, this is another myth that needs to be dispelled. In some cases, especially if the subject is predisposed, a fright, a furious argument or a very stressful event can trigger cardiac arrest.

Omega-3 supplements protect heart health. Omega-3s are certainly beneficial substances for the body and can help prevent coronary heart disease, but experts argue that we should supply them through a balanced diet and not with supplements.

Coconut oil is an excellent alternative to extra virgin olive oil. Also in this case, the experts point out that coconut oil is healthy and helps to balance the “good” cholesterol, counteracting the increase in the “bad” one. However, it is also true that coconut oil contains too many saturated fats, 4 times higher than butter, and therefore extra virgin olive oil is always preferable.

People who have had a heart attack cannot exercise. Surely the heart attack is an important event and to be treated adequately. People who have had it, however, don’t have to give up physical activity, on the contrary: this is part of rehabilitation. Obviously the path must be studied with your own doctor or with a professional.

We can therefore learn to better manage our lifestyle, and by eliminating some beliefs we can further reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

