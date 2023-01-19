Of Andrea Camurani

The 51-year-old woman, employee of a municipal company, had tampered with the “change giver” machines of all 38 columns in the city and pocketed the cash: reported for embezzlement, seizure of 95 thousand euros

The employee of a municipal company in Busto Arsizio which deals with the management of parking meters of the city was arrested by the Guardia di Finanza and subjected to arrest home on charges of embezzlement. to the woman, 51-year-old public service officer, current accounts and funds totaling 95,000 euros were seized which in the event of a conviction may be subject to confiscation.

The investigations coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Busto Arsizio were carried out by the financiers who through surveillance and environmental interceptions they were able to ascertain that the woman in charge of the control and assistance service of parking meters he had tampered with the “change giver” machinery of all the 38 columns in the city that issue the coupon to be displayed on the dashboard in order to park.

Using an electronic keypad bought online from abroad, “the suspect was able to modify the pre-set maximum ceilings of the parking meters without the latter signaling in any way that the adulteration had taken place”, they explain from the Finance. Investigators have established that the large amounts of illegally accumulated cash were then reused for expensive beauty treatments worth over 5,000 euros, memberships in fitness villages worth over 3,000 euros, the purchase of 2 mobile phones simultaneously worth 1,300 euros each and many others personal expenses.

«Today’s activity further highlights the enduring commitment of the Finance Guard in safeguarding public budgets by guaranteeing efficiency in the management of resources by contrasting the serious forms of crime against the Public Administration which withdraw public resources from the communityalso heavily affecting the quality of the services provided to citizens”, commented Brigadier General Crescenzo Sciaraffa, provincial commander of the Yellow Flames of Varese.

