Alessandra Taddei she died at 54 for a cancer to the brain. She had tried to get help, going to the ER three times Verbania reporting a severe headache. But on all three occasions the doctors had sent her back to her home and advised her to take a tachipirina. On August 20, the professor passed away, leaving her husband Francesco a widower. “I am disappointed by this sanity and I wonder how I will go back to the emergency room, where I felt humiliated as well as not listened to,” her words.

Brain tumor, the case of Alessandra

Alessandra’s ordeal began in September 2021. “My wife has always suffered from headaches, that evening she was in severe pain – her husband told Repubblica -. That night at 3.07 we went to the emergency room. She was discharged at 4.44. History: Headache without aura, present for years and worsening this night. They prescribed some drops and paracetamol. The neurological examination said “lucid and oriented” », her story.

The pain did not go away, so the next day they called an ambulance. «Alessandra was discharged at 19.06 – continues her husband Francesco Costa in the story of her – with anamnesis“ headache crisis in patient suffering from migraine. And they added 1000 paracetamol as needed ». Second trip and second nothing. However, the woman continued to feel bad. On 22 September, a new trip to the hospital: “My wife could not stand up, at 2.38 pm we were in the emergency room”.

The correct diagnosis in Milan

The medical history, from the report, arrives at 3.41 pm, the resignation only two hours later. «It was the third time we returned so I asked to investigate further with diagnostic tests. They postponed to September 25th, when we already had an appointment for an MRI after we went to a neurologist ». She was hospitalized in orange code at the San Raffaele in Milan, after a CT scan the correct diagnosis finally arrived: «Tumor».

“I wonder why no one, seeing that it was a suspected case, didn’t send my wife to Domodossola or Novara where there is neurology, I know my wife would not have been saved but at least she would not have suffered those extra days, as long as we had to go to Lombardy », the man concluded