Asparagus is undoubtedly a very beneficial food and used in the kitchen, but not everyone knows that in the presence of certain pathologies it is good to limit its consumption.

Asparagus is very versatile in the kitchen, it is no coincidence that it is used to make an infinite number of recipes, from first courses to second courses and side dishes. That said, it is important to know that, in the presence of certain ailments, experts recommend limiting its consumption.

Below, we will go into more detail about the properties of the food in question as well as the contraindications to keep in mind when suffering from some particular health disorders.

Asparagus: here’s in which cases they shouldn’t be consumed

The asparagus they are an inexhaustible source of beneficial substances and properties of which it is good to be aware. To begin with, it must be said that they are foods that stand out for theirpurifying action on the organism. Thanks to the presence of potassium and water, in fact, they are extremely effective in stimulating liver and kidney activity. Not only that, the food in question is able to reduce the risk of experiencing ad hypertension due to the presence of the hormone angiotensin.

It is also important to know that it is characterized by being ideal to introduce into low-calorie diets intended for those who need to lose weight. In fact, asparagus contains a very low kcal content, just think that for 100 grams of product there are only 20.

Finally, they are rich in routine which is nothing but a flavonoid that stimulates and improves microcirculation. Specifically, it is able to stimulate the elasticity of the capillaries by reinforcing their walls.

As mentioned above, however, although it is a food in itself particularly beneficial for health, it is good to be aware of the fact that it can become potentially dangerous. The information we are about to provide you with is very important as it allows you to limit the damage which in some cases can also be very serious.

When to avoid consumption

In people suffering from urinary tract disorders, the consumption of asparagus should be limited. This is the case, for example, of those who suffer from cystitis, nephritis, prostatitis or even gout. In these cases, in fact, they can act as allergens and cause serious health consequences that must be prevented.

Clearly, it should be specified that the danger is linked only to the existence of the aforementioned health problems. In all other cases, however, experts recommend introducing asparagus into your diet. Furthermore, asparagus is characterized by its particularly versatile flavor which allows it to be used in any type of recipe. In any case, in fact, they are able to highlight the flavor of each preparation, therefore also benefiting the palate as well as health.

