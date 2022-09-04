A man had been declared there «brain death» from his doctors: but then, he somehow began to show signs of life after he was given videos of his children just minutes before his organs were removed. Ryan Marlow, 37, suffered from listeria, an infection caused by bacteria, and had spent two weeks in a local hospital in Carolina, USA. On August 27, his doctors had declared it «clinically dead», according to the account of Ryan’s wife, Megan. Doctors told her that her illness had caused brain swelling and that she had suffered a “neurological death”. Marlow was being kept alive specifically because he was listed as «organ donor». Three days later, on August 30, the family headed to the hospital for a final farewell. But when Megan arrived, however, her granddaughter told her that Ryan’s feet had inexplicably «started moving his feet when his children’s videos were shown». The story is reported from the “Daily Mail Us”.

Megan, who had told her husband’s illness in live streaming on Facebook with thousands of views, had tearfully explained that her «heart could not bear it». Instead, a follow-up CT scan then showed signs of brain activity and Megan screamed «mio husband is not dead». I doctors had made a mistake. Megan noticed how close she was: «Literally the team was waiting there to get him … and I tell the nurse “stop everything immediately”». The man now, however, is in critical condition: he is in a coma.

But the woman clarified: «He’s not brain dead, my friends. God kept it here. He should be dead, he should be at the funeral home right now. My husband showed encouraging signs, such as a rising heart rate and occasional movements». Her husband is both a Baptist pastor and a piano technician who owns his own business. Currently, the woman is trying to transfer her husband to a new hospital, but the transfer has been blocked.