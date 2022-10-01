He is still on the waiting list, after 11 years the call from the hospital arrives to schedule the operation. Premise, this is not a serious or even urgent operation, but a minor, routine, postponable operation. But she sounds paradoxical to receive a phone call from the hospital having asked to be allowed to enter the operating room back in 2011. This is exactly what happened to a lady living in the city. The operators of Asst Lariana and in particular of the Sant’Anna hospital in recent days have asked the patient after 11 years if she was still interested in the surgery, resulting still on the waiting list.