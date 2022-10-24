There is a new osteoporosis drug recently approved and landed in Italy. The first administrations at the Genoa ASL. Does it really work?

From a few weeks toAsl 3 of Genoa an “experimentation” has begun. A new osteoporosis drug is administered to some patients.

Indeed the medicine was created to treat the known disease that leads to the weakening of the bone structure. This occurs in people of advanced age and especially in postmenopausal women. The progression of the disease causes a lot of inconvenience, and even danger to life, as a result of spontaneous fracture – among other bones – of the spine.

The most serious expression of osteoporosis in fact it is represented by various types of fractureswhich happen suddenly. Also lifting a small weight or making a sharp movement can cause them. The bone structures most notoriously affected by osteoporosis are the femur and the hip bonebut also theforearm and precisely the vertebral column.

It is estimated that in Italy about 4 million women and 1 million men ARE SUBJECT TO OSTEOPOROSIS, with an increasing incidence in the male sex

Currently there are some valid therapies that fight osteoporosis, although much can already be done with prevention. Today we learn of a new drug, also approved in Europe, which seems really “miraculous”, so much so that they call it the “bone builder”. Let’s go deeper, and see if the truth is really this.

The new drug against osteoporosis, the first uses in Genoa: but is it really ‘miraculous’ as it seems?

In the latter weeks one left “Experimentation” on some patients. We are atAsl 3 of Genoa. First in Italy to adopt this therapy. Subjects are given the Romosozumabbelonging to a new category of drugs that are “able to prevent osteoporotic fractures“. This means that with this medicine, sick people will no longer suffer spontaneous fracturesand therefore will have countless benefits.

According to president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Totithe regional councilor for health Angelo Gratarola and the general manager of Asl3 Carlo Bottaro this drug “it will be the most effective in the fight against osteoporosis ever commercialized in history“.

The expectations are very high and according to the experts “it will be possible for the first time to permanently cure osteoporosis.” Strong words and full of hope, therefore.

That sounds like very good news. But Going deeper into the characteristics of the active ingredient of the drug, and how it works, we discover other things. For example, the EMA has authorized the use of these new drugs because they are considered safe. The Romosozumab is a drug that obviously, before being put on the marketfollowed the planned process.

Experimentation

Going to visit the official website of the EMA we find the technical data sheet of the drugand also the studies that have allowed the authorization.

The drug “has been studied in two main studies involving postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; such studies found a reduction in the incidence of fractures “.

His operationto explain it in simple words, it is based onaction of a monoclonal antibody (a type of protein) which acts on the substance that regulates the breaking of bones, the sclerostina. By blocking it, the result is obtained, that is, a minor fracture of the bones and an increase in the formation of new bone tissues.

More specifically, here are the numbers. “il treatment for 12 months reduced the number of new fractures compared to placebo of the spine identified by radiography (16 cases in 3,321 women treated compared to 59 cases among 3,322 women who were given placebo). The benefits lasted until month 24i.e. for the next 12 months that the women received maintenance therapy with denosumab, another treatment for osteoporosis.”

The drug does indeed go administered by injectiononce a month for precisely 12 months.

Studies continued and “after about 33 months the results were 198 fractures among the 2,046 patients to whom it was administered Romosozumab against the 266 fractures among the 2,047 patients in the group he had hired alendronate.”

These are results that certainly are worth as positive. Ma like all medicines, this also has its contraindications. By continuing to read the official document of the EMAin fact, we find the following.

What are the contraindications in the use of the new drug

“The side effects most common (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) are nasopharyngitis (inflammation of the nose and throat) and arthralgia (joint pain). Other side effects include allergic reactions and hypocalcaemia (low blood calcium levels). Severe heart and circulation problems such as myocardial infarction (heart attack) and stroke have occurred in some patients treated; therefore, the medicine should not be given to patients with a previous heart attack or stroke. It should also not be used in patients suffering from hypocalcaemia.”

As we have now learned thanks to scientific publicationany medicine if taken incorrectly, in overdose or in interaction with other medicines, can cause health problems. We talked about it in a recent article, for example, that deepened on the very common Tachipirina 1000.

So the new “bone reconstructor” also presents its criticalities. The hope is that there is extensive communication between all participating actors. The manufacturers, doctors and patients who will be taking the drug.

In fact, as is always evident from the recommendations of the official document, “Despite reasons for concern regarding the possible increased risk of events such as heart attack and strokethe Agency considered that the risk can be managed if treatment is initiated and supervised by specialists and by avoiding the use of the medicine in women with a previous heart attack or stroke“.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)