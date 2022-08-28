When the little one Rachael Young was born with more than 100 tumors affecting virtually all of his organs, he was not expected to survive. THE benign tumors they were growing in all of the baby’s major organs, including her heart. Her condition was so severe – and rare – that doctors had told her parents to prepare for the worst. Yet there he did it.

Rachel’s story

His story is told by the British tabloid Mirror. After taking part in a pioneering treatment, the little girl amazed everyone. Now, at 20 months, she is completely healed. Rachael’s mom Katie told how she and her husband Simon, 39, were “stunned” to learn that their daughter had more than 100 tumors in her body when she was just a few days old. “It was a tremendous shock to us-she said she-I had had a normal pregnancy. The doctors told us they had never seen anything like it in 40 years and they didn’t know if they could cure Rachael. because they didn’t have a case with which to compare it ».

The illness

Already 24 hours after his birth the tragic discovery: the tests revealed that he had infantile myofibromatosis, in its most severe form. The rare disease causes benign tumors to grow in the skin, muscles, bones and organs. “We had never heard of such a disease before – says the mother – The doctors told us that the tumors were on every organ in her body, including several in her heart.” Fortunately, the tumors were benign, but the fact that there were so many could cause life-threatening damage. The girl was then subjected to chemotherapy.

The experimentation

Little Rachael underwent experimental treatment at Addenbrooke Hospital in Cambridge when she was two weeks old. After 18 months of grueling chemotherapy sessions and finally the good news: the doctors were able to tell Rachael’s family that all of her tumors had disappeared. Since these were developmental cancers that had developed in utero, they were also unlikely to return. The brave little girl was given a glass bead for each chemotherapy session she underwent: she eventually collected hundreds. “And despite everything she has been through, she is a happy child with a smile for everyone – says her mother – her little brother Henry is thrilled to have her sister at her house: he never stops hugging her”.

The controls

Rachael still has to be monitored every three months for cancers, but they haven’t come back so far. “When a few days after her birth we were told that she had more than 100 tumors, we thought that we would have to face a future without her – concludes her mother – of her. Now, on the other hand, we have been given a lot of hope. Our hope is called Rachael ».

Last updated: Sunday 28 August 2022, 11:16



© breaking latest news