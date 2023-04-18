«But Russia will rise again»- breaking latest news

Â«Vthe day will come when two plus two will make four again, in which war will be called war, and those who fomented and unleashed it will be recognized as criminals, not those who tried to stop it. This day will come, as inevitable as the spring that comes to change the colder winter. And then our society will open its eyes and shudder at the terrible crimes perpetrated in its name. An arduous but important journey for the whole of Russia will then begin, which will lead to its return to the community of civilized nations. Even today, even in the darkness that surrounds us, in this cage, I love my country and I believe in our people. Sooner or later we will travel this road together».

It was April 10, and now a Russian dissident who is about to end up in prison is no longer news . But the speech with which Vladimir Kara-Murza after the prosecution’s indictment, it would have deserved full publication. Because they were lofty and beautiful words, summing up the drama of today’s Russia and people like him, son of perestroika, who grew up in the ninetieswhen everything was collapsing but it was still possible to hope for a different country.

IThe verdict was already written and arrived on the morning of April 17th. Twenty-five years. Discredit of the armed forces, betrayal of the country, in short for having said several times last March that the Russian Army was bombing civilian targets.The highest sentence ever imposed for a crime of opinion in the Putin era. “I am in prison for my political ideas – he said -. For speaking out against the war in Ukraine. For a multi-year struggle against Putin’s dictatorship. For having contributed in the past to the adoption of ad personam international sanctions according to the “Magnitsky law” against human rights offenders”.

The law in question bears the name of the lawyer who revealed the corruption of some Russian companies operating abroad and of many figures in the Russian nomenklatura, becoming synonymous with international sanctions. Sergei Magnitsky died in prison in 2009, officially of natural causes. According to some independent Commissions, for the torture and beatings to which he was subjected in prison. The judge who convicted him is called Sergey Podoprigorov. Since 2013 he has been on the blacklist of sanctions precisely because of that process. It is the same person who pronounced the sentence against Kara-Murza.

â€œNot only do I regret nothing, but I am proud of it. I feel guilty for only one thing: Over the years of my political activity, I have not been able to convince a sufficient number of my compatriots and politicians from democratic countries of what danger the current Kremlin regime poses for Russia and for the whole world. Today it is evident to all. But at a terrible cost, that of a war».

The most serious political condemnation in Russia’s recent history he united an opposition that continues to remain fragmented, at least for one day. TO”Fascist rulingÂ» he says from prison Alexey Navalny, the most famous and hitherto most persecuted dissident. For Jan Rachinskij, president of Memorial, the Nobel Peace Prize Association, “the harshness of the sentence is further proof of a lowly and weak power”.