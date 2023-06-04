but the ban remains in Casal Borsetti

The waters of the entire Riviera are once again suitable for bathing, from the Ferrara area to Cattolica, with the exception of only the stretch facing Casal Borsetti 100 meters north of the mouth of the Canale Destra Reno – while it had already been revoked in the stretch of sea 200 meters south of the border of the shooting range of Foce Reno. Basically, 97 bathing locations out of 98.

In the six points still above the limits, a further additional sampling was carried out after that of two days ago. The additional sampling, carried out by the Arpae technicians, was carried out on 2 June, and the outcome demonstrated that the water was within the regulatory limits that regulate bathing conditions. Non-swimming ordinances issued by mayors will be rescinded.

From Marina Romea (included) going south to Lido di Savio (included) the waters are all suitable for swimming. In fact, the ban on bathing in Porto Corsini, Marina Romea and Casalborsetti is partially revoked. Yesterday the ban for Marina di Ravenna, Punta Marina, Lido Adriano, Lido di Dante was lifted.

The one for Bassona had already been revoked the day before yesterday, while the waters facing the free southern beach of Lido Adriano, Lido di Classe and Lido di Savio had not been subject to a ban as the values ​​had been normal since the first check .







