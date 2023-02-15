Dementias, the most widespread and well-known of which is Alzheimer’s disease, are degenerative processes that kill the cells of our brain and alter the normal functioning processes of the mind.

In Italy, over one million people are affected by dementia. Alzheimer’s affects about 36 million people worldwide, a figure destined to triple by 2050, according to WHO forecasts.

Alzheimer’s, the money test is the indicator of neurological decay: here’s what to do if you can’t do these operations

THE PARENTS

As life spans lengthen, this disease becomes more and more of a threat to all of us, especially women. In addition to memory, dementia affects the personality and, in the final stages, often renders one unable to speak, swallow or recognize family members.

Analyzing the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s it was observed, especially in two regions, the hippocampus (memory and orientation), and the prefrontal cortex (thought and reasoning), the presence of abnormal protein deposits, beta-amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tau tangles .

Scientists assumed, perhaps incorrectly, that these deposits were the cause of dementia and for decades have tried, unsuccessfully, to curb the disease by targeting these proteins.

The failures have led to new hypotheses, one of which is that it is the microglia cells, responsible for cleaning up the brain, that release inflammatory molecules capable of sometimes triggering inflammation, a possible engine of the disease. The result of all this is that, for the moment, there are no therapies that fight Alzheimer’s.

CHANGE

There has been good news recently. The US drug agency (FDA), has authorized the use of a new drug against Alzheimer’s disease. Is called This group and has shown promising results, but treatment must be started in the early stages of the disease, and we know how difficult early diagnosis is; furthermore, further studies will be needed before the drug is available to the general public.

As always, with Alzheimer’s, we are faced with a resource that we can define as bittersweet. But the really important thing is that, after 20 years of Alzheimer’s research failures, after in 2018 one of the most important medical journals in the world (JAMA) reported as many as 400 failures of potential therapies with the withdrawal of many pharmaceutical companies from research, something is changing.

Because the arrival of this drug with such a strange name, even if it is not the definitive solution, finally tells us that something can be done.

THE RULES

However, we have the real cure at home and it’s called prevention. In the countries most attentive to welfare, observing the elementary rules of good health and correct lifestyles seems to reduce the incidence of dementia by up to 44%. It’s not the solution yet, but it’s certainly great news.

*Humanitas Professor of Neurosurgery, Milan

President of the Atena Onlus Foundation, Rome