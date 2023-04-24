but there is a solution that gives relief and it really works

The arrival of spring for many represents a real nightmare especially for those suffering from allergic conjunctivitis. But there is a solution that gives relief.

Allergic conjunctivitis is the condition of those who are allergic to pollen which, in the spring season, explode and are carried by the wind. Allergy sufferers find themselves having to deal with swollen and red eyes, watery eyes and unbearable itching. In short, a real spring nightmare

We talk about allergic conjunctivitis when you are faced with a rather acute conjunctival inflammation, which occurs intermittently or chronically in contact with certain allergens. Allergic conjunctivitis is a rather common condition in spring, when nature awakens with an excessive production of pollen. These spread in the air, resulting in the symptoms of itching, tearing, discharge and conjunctival hyperemia.

In fact, this reaction to pollen or wild herbs represents a type 1 hypersensitivity to specific agents which, in this case, depend on the season. This condition reaches its peak during the spring season and in late summer or early autumn, and then gradually disappears in the winter season.

Fortunately, there is a solution that provides relief and allows people suffering from allergic conjunctivitis to enjoy the spring seasonavoiding it turns into a real nightmare.

Allergic conjunctivitis: what are the symptoms

Allergic conjunctivitis explodes mainly in the spring period due to the surges of pollen in the air. The presence of pollen in the air determines inflammatory reactions, caused by the activation of immune system and, in particular, by the increase of mastocyst productiona specific category of white blood cells.

These begin to produce histamine which is the main chemical mediator of inflammation. The greater the amount of histamine released into the circulation, the more aggressive the immune response will be.

All this determines a irritation of the conjunctivas of the eyes and eyelids causing the appearance of:

Enter the group of job offers, pensions, bonuses, disability – 104 and news

eye itching, in both eyes;

conjunctival hyperemia;

photosensitivity;

palpebral edema;

watery and stringy secretion.

In many cases, allergic conjunctivitis also appears along with allergic conjunctivitis allergic rhinitis. These are mainly repeated sneezing and skin rashes.

The situation can worsen if the subject, in addition to being allergic to pollens, is also allergic to other elements such as, for example, the hair of dogs and cats or mites.

But how do you relieve the itchy eye of spring allergic conjunctivitis?

Prevent and cure

Before treating the symptoms related to allergic conjunctivitis it is good to prevent. If a person knows he has an allergic reaction linked to the presence of pollen in the air he should take precautions to minimize the risk of conjunctivitis. As advised by Dr. Lucio Buratto, ophthalmologist and director of the Ambrosiano Ophthalmic Center in Milan: “First of all, it is good to raise your guard and maintain careful behavior: a picnic with friends on a beautiful flowery meadow can reserve nasty surprises for those suffering from pollinosis”.

It is therefore necessary to avoid taking walks in parks or in the open air, driving with the windows open and, it may be useful, to wear glasses with wraparound frames to protect the eyes. In any case, those who know they suffer from allergic conjunctivitis should start preventive treatment already in February. By doing so, it is possible to keep low histaminesby applying ad hoc eye drops.

In this regard, it is not recommended to use the single vial, but to make use of single-dose solutions which reduce the risk of bacterial infections.

Furthermore, to prevent the allergic reaction it is also advisable to work on dry eyes which appears to promote allergic conjunctivitis. For this reason, it is good to always keep hydrated the surface of the conjunctiva and cornea by the use of lubricating ophthalmic solutions based on hyaluronic acid.

On the market, there are also impalpable spray solutions that can be sprayed on the face giving an immediate feeling of freshness.