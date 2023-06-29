Home » but we must not let our guard down
Health

but we must not let our guard down

by admin
but we must not let our guard down

As demonstrated by a study published in the British Medical Journal, in recent decades we have gone from 14.4% to 4.9% of mortality five years after diagnosis. Good news that shouldn’t let your guard down… actually!

Over the past 30 years, there has been a dramatic decline of about 10 percentage points in breast cancer mortality. Nowadays, in fact, most women with an early diagnosis of breast cancercan expect to live comfortably for a long time by joining the category of patients defined “long term cancer survivors”.

After found the gene for a lethal breast cancer which we have already told you about, this time a team of researchers used a mammoth amount of data from the National Cancer Registration and Analysis Service of the United Kingdom, in order to estimate and analyze any changes over time of the long-term risk of dying from this terrible disease.

We are talking about 512,447 women with early stage breast canceror in that phase in which it is confined to the breast or at most to the axillary lymph nodes, registered in England from January 1993 to December 2015 and who then underwent surgery.

The researchers also analyzed the variables that influence the risk of mortalitysuch as age or how it was diagnosed, the size of the cancer itself, as well as the grade and number of lymph nodes involved.

The analysis showed that in general the risk of mortality from breast cancer it is highest over the five years following diagnosis and lower in the following period, with an extraordinary drop of 10 percentage points, observed in the period from 1993 to 2015.

See also  VR racing game "Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing" will support SteamVR, PSVR and other devices on July 15 "Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing"

However, one must not rest on one’s laurels. In fact, while for 62.8% of women the risk of mortality is now less than 3%, for a good 4.6% it unfortunately remains higher than 20%.

Our study is good news for the vast majority of women diagnosed with early stage breast cancer today because their prognosis has improved a lot. Most of them can expect to become a long-term cancer survivor.”the study authors also say.

The research must absolutely continue its course. As also demonstrated by the fact that we are now even able to “illuminate” the tumor cells to facilitate their removal, we are making great strides in this area, but that is not enough. You must not at any time and for any reason let your guard down.

You may also like

Androgenic alopecia: what it is, how it is...

Lower blood pressure through exercise: how it works...

Cellulite, reducing it in a week is possible:...

Ivan, 27, is a fitness instructor in Bristol

MatriDerm® recognized in India as one of the...

Milan, Loftus-Cheek has signed: waiting for the official...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ESTONIA

Egg diet, in just 7 days you get...

Diabetes cases doubled worldwide – how to protect...

Optimizing tax benefits for pharmacy employees

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy