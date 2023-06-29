but we must not let our guard down

As demonstrated by a study published in the British Medical Journal, in recent decades we have gone from 14.4% to 4.9% of mortality five years after diagnosis. Good news that shouldn’t let your guard down… actually!

Over the past 30 years, there has been a dramatic decline of about 10 percentage points in breast cancer mortality. Nowadays, in fact, most women with an early diagnosis of breast cancercan expect to live comfortably for a long time by joining the category of patients defined “long term cancer survivors”.

After found the gene for a lethal breast cancer which we have already told you about, this time a team of researchers used a mammoth amount of data from the National Cancer Registration and Analysis Service of the United Kingdom, in order to estimate and analyze any changes over time of the long-term risk of dying from this terrible disease.

We are talking about 512,447 women with early stage breast canceror in that phase in which it is confined to the breast or at most to the axillary lymph nodes, registered in England from January 1993 to December 2015 and who then underwent surgery.

The researchers also analyzed the variables that influence the risk of mortalitysuch as age or how it was diagnosed, the size of the cancer itself, as well as the grade and number of lymph nodes involved.

The analysis showed that in general the risk of mortality from breast cancer it is highest over the five years following diagnosis and lower in the following period, with an extraordinary drop of 10 percentage points, observed in the period from 1993 to 2015.

However, one must not rest on one’s laurels. In fact, while for 62.8% of women the risk of mortality is now less than 3%, for a good 4.6% it unfortunately remains higher than 20%.

“Our study is good news for the vast majority of women diagnosed with early stage breast cancer today because their prognosis has improved a lot. Most of them can expect to become a long-term cancer survivor.”the study authors also say.

The research must absolutely continue its course. As also demonstrated by the fact that we are now even able to “illuminate” the tumor cells to facilitate their removal, we are making great strides in this area, but that is not enough. You must not at any time and for any reason let your guard down.

