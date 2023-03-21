E-Mail

Dairy products have very different effects on heart health. They can increase – or reduce – the risk of a stroke or heart attack. Anyone who already has heart problems should take a critical look at their diet.

Dairy products have very different effects on heart health. They can increase – or reduce – the risk of a stroke or heart attack. Anyone who already has heart problems should take a critical look at their diet.

Milk, butter, cheese, cream, quark – the range of dairy products is diverse. They have many positive properties and provide the body with calcium, vitamins, minerals and proteins. However, they have very different, even opposite effects on heart health. This is shown by an observational study by Norwegian researchers. They looked at the different foods and how they were linked to the risk of stroke, heart attack and mortality. “Dairy products are a very heterogeneous food group. They are best viewed individually and not in combination,” lead author Vegard Lysne from the University of Bergen’s Center for Nutrition and the Department of Cardiology at Haukeland University Hospital told the specialist portal “Medscape“. The central results: Higher consumption of milk and milk products is associated with increased mortality and an increased risk of stroke.

Eating butter is associated with an increased risk of heart attack.

In contrast, consumption of cheese showed a lower risk of acute myocardial infarction.

The study was published in the journalEuropean Journal of Preventive Cardiology“. One caveat is that the researchers examined patients with stable angina pectoris (tightness in the chest where symptoms only occur under stress). The findings are therefore not readily transferrable to other groups of people. Angina pectoris is a form of coronary artery disease (CHD) – according to the German Heart Foundation, this affects around six million people in various forms in Germany.

In the case of chest tightness (angina pectoris), attacks of pain (sensation of pressure) in the chest occur, initially under heavy physical exertion, later also under light exertion and finally at rest. The symptoms are caused by narrowing of the blood vessels of the heart, the coronary arteries. (Source: German Heart Foundation)

Eating cheese was shown to have a lower risk of heart attack 80 percent of the participants were men, the average age was 61.8 years. In addition to having stable angina pectoris 47 percent of people have hypertension,

31 percent have diabetes and

29 percent were smokers. The majority took acetylsalicylic acid (90 percent),

Statins (90 percent) and

beta blockers (77 percent). Lysne’s team collected the nutritional data using a questionnaire on the frequency of consumption of certain foods. Lysne emphasized that the results are an observational study and that physicians should not change their recommendations based solely on these results. “There’s a growing body of literature that suggests cheese may be associated with lower cardiovascular risk,” he said. “But whether this is a causal effect or whether cheese is a marker for higher socioeconomic status and an overall healthier lifestyle is still unknown.” The researcher would like future studies to evaluate dairy products more individually and not collectively. Qi Sun, Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston, Massachusetts, also spoke in favor of this in an exchange with “Medscape”. Because yoghurt, for example, is a “fantastic food” and is associated with a lower risk of heart disease and diabetes. He summed it up: “For me, butter and whole milk should still be avoided to reduce cardiovascular risk.”

Why butter can damage the heart Butter contains mostly saturated fat. These cause blood fat levels to rise. That is, they increase the level of LDL cholesterol in the blood. It is what is often called the “bad” cholesterol. If the level is permanently too high, it damages the blood vessels. Deposits can form and block arteries (arteriosclerosis). And it is only through elastic and free vessels that our heart can pump blood well and supply the body with vital nutrients. As always, it’s all a matter of dose. “The key word is balance,” says Michael Böhm, Director of the Clinic for Cardiology, Angiology and Internal Intensive Care Medicine at the Saarland University Hospital, in his expert contribution. Of course, anyone who eats fast food or a whole bag of chips every day and drinks sugary lemonade or cocoa with it is not doing their heart any good. “But if you generally follow a balanced diet with lots of fruit and vegetables, healthy fats (preferably olive oil), lots of fish and whole grain products and omit too much red meat, processed fats and convenience products that are usually high in fat and sugar, you won’t heart disease just because he once treated himself to a burger.” The Charité cardiologist Ulf Landmesser recommends that all people over 40 have their cholesterol levels checked regularly. Because if it is out of control, those affected usually do not notice anything at first.

How to eat heart healthy So no one needs to demonize butter or milk per se. The mixture and the rest of the lifestyle have a decisive influence on heart health. The German Society for Nutrition (DGE) advises that saturated fatty acids, which are mainly found in animal foods but also in coconut and palm fat, should not make up more than a third of the total fat intake. Die DGE recommends: 15 – 30 grams of margarine or butter daily

A tablespoon of oil or fat spread is about ten grams. The DGE endorses how the “American Heart Associationprefer to use liquid vegetable oils. Basically, the cells of the inner layer of the vessels, the so-called endothelium, have to be cared for. Among other things, these endothelial cells play a role in the development or protection against arteriosclerosis. Martin Halle, Medical Director of the Institute for Preventive Sports Medicine and Sports Cardiology at the Munich University Hospital, therefore names two ways to keep the vessels fit: 1. Unsaturated Fatty Acids: They are embedded in the vascular wall. “And the more they store themselves, the more active the endothelial cells become,” said the vascular specialist in an interview with FOCUS online. Unsaturated fatty acids are omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, with most of us not getting enough omega-3 fatty acids in particular. Good suppliers are Cold-water fish like mackerel, herring, and salmon, as well

Vegetable oils such as linseed, soybean or walnut oil. Fish should be on the table twice a week, while vegetable oils are best used daily, for example in salads. 2. Polyphenols: These phytochemicals include flavonoids, anthocyanins and phenolic acids. They add flavor and, above all, color to fruit and vegetables. “They intercept substances that damage the endothelial cells, such as substances from the smoke,” Halle explained the protective mechanism. Eating colorful is therefore the recommendation of the vascular expert. Each meal should include vegetables and fruits of different colors. This guarantees the highest possible amount of different polyphenols. The easiest way is with the traffic light colors green, yellow, red. Example: broccoli and yellow peppers for the main course, possibly a piece of fish (omega-3 fatty acids), for dessert, depending on the season, a red apple or berries.

