Butter or margarine: which is better? | > – Guide

Status: 04/21/2023 11:38 a.m Some swear by the milk product, others by the plant-based alternative. Which fat is better for baking, roasting and on bread? And how healthy are butter and margarine?

by Saskia Engels

Butter has one major disadvantage when frying: it can darken in the pan even at medium temperatures. Margarine tolerates significantly more heat. One reason is the saturated fat in butter: it has a very low smoke point. Better than butter or margarine are special frying fats that can also be heated at a higher level. Half-fat margarines, which contain only about 40 percent fat and half water, are not suitable for frying.

Healthy Ingredients: Butter is better than its reputation

Butter contains primarily saturated fats, while most margarines contain more unsaturated fats. The saturated fatty acids in butter have long been said to increase blood cholesterol levels over time. However, studies have so far not been able to prove this with certainty. Butter also contains conjugated linoleic acids, which are important for the body, and the substance butyrate, which has a positive effect on the intestinal tract.

Margarine may contain unhealthy trans fats

In contrast to butter, a natural product, margarine is an industrially manufactured product that can contain emulsifiers, colorings, flavorings or preservatives. In the production of margarine, liquid vegetable oils are hardened to make them spreadable. This hardening process can create unhealthy trans fats that have a negative impact on heart health, This was also shown by a study by the Harvard Medical School.

Half-fat, yoghurt and diet margarine: Many different variants

There is a large selection of margarine – for example full-fat margarine, half-fat margarine, yoghurt, vegetable and diet margarine. The list of ingredients does not always show exactly which oils and vegetable fats have been processed. Often only vegetable fats and oils are mentioned.

The fat content and taste of the margarine variants can differ greatly. Some manufacturers advertise with a cholesterol-lowering effect. So-called plant sterols in the margarine are supposed to ensure this. But their effectiveness is controversial. Reliable scientific findings are not yet available. Margarine with plant sterols is of no benefit to people without high cholesterol.

Mixed fats as an alternative to butter and margarine

Mixed fats are usually butter-oil combinations. Some are mainly based on vegetable oil, others only contain milk fats. They should combine the typical taste of butter with the spreadability of margarine. The fat content is between 25 and 75 percent.

Animal husbandry influences the amount of omega-3 fatty acids in butter

Butter and margarine contain omega-3 fatty acids. However, the quantities are not sufficient to cover our daily requirement for these important fatty acids. For this we need other foods such as fish, algae, nuts, linseed oil or game meat.

How high the omega-3 fatty acid content of a butter is depends heavily on how the cows are kept: if they spend a lot of time in the pasture and were fed a lot of green grass, the butter contains more omega-3 fatty acids than butter that made from milk from cows kept in barns.

Mineral oil residues in butter and margarine

Laboratory tests have repeatedly shown that both butter and margarine can be contaminated with mineral oil residues. Some of these substances can accumulate in fatty tissue and the liver and are suspected of being carcinogenic. Although manufacturers have been aware of the problem for a long time, there are still residues in the fats. In the case of butter, the cause for this is given as entries in the feed chain through harvesting machines or anti-dust agents. The packaging of the products can also cause contamination.

