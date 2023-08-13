Butterfly cut for women over 40: the latest hairstyle trend!

In 2023, the butterfly cut for women over 40 is undoubtedly a popular choice among trendy hairstyles. This updated version of the ’70s classic has layers and feathery tips for a carefree, ethereal appeal. As the name suggests, the tiers are cut in a manner reminiscent of butterfly wings.

This hairstyle gives you the opportunity to sport a shorter hairdo without having to chop off your locks entirely. The butterfly cut is suitable for women of all ages, but it really comes into its own on those who have crossed 40. It spices up the look immediately and conjures up a few years!

Butterfly cut for women over 40: what is it?

This haircut is very popular among celebrities and fashionistas as it is highly adaptable and can flatter a variety of hair types, lengths and textures. The hairstyle is also perfect for women over 40 because it can conceal fine lines and wrinkles! Check out this gallery of the prettiest butterfly cuts and choose one that suits you best.

The shag of the 1970s and the blowout of the 1990s both served as inspiration for this hairstyle. With the butterfly cut, the strands of hair gently fall back and away from the face. The effect is reminiscent of a butterfly flapping its wings. The small layers in the haircut create the look of a shorter haircut that is doubly flattering on the face. This is a relatively low-maintenance hairstyle that does not require regular visits to the hairdresser.

What hair lengths and textures is the butterfly cut best for?

We know how nerve-wracking a visit to the hairdresser can be. Getting long hair back is not easy, so you may hesitate to cut it. If you want to try short hair but don’t want to commit to a drastic cut, the butterfly hairstyle is your best bet.

However, this hairstyle also goes well with long, thick and wavy hair. A nicer haircut can be achieved with longer hair. This is because there is more room for air to circulate between the shorter and longer strands.

If your hair already has natural waves, then you don’t have to do anything to make this hairstyle work for you.

Due to the layered structure, the butterfly haircut is also suitable for people with fine or thin hair that lack volume and fullness.

The butterfly cut suits oval faces best and makes rectangular faces appear longer.

Style the butterfly hairstyle correctly

However, to get the most out of this haircut, you need to invest some time in your styling routine. However, for some people, especially those with straight hair, heat styling is essential.

Blow dry your hair for a new look. Use a product to protect your hair from the heat. Then apply a mousse to add volume to the parting. Curl the ends with a round brush and a hairdryer. The brush should be rolled away from the face. You can also curl the strands around your face away from your face with a large curling iron or flat iron. If you have velcro curlers, you can use them to hold the curls in place once all the layers are curled. Next, curl the back end of your hair. Use hairspray to set your look.

Try short butterfly cut for women over 40

This short hairstyle adds body and fullness to fine hair due to its shorter length.

The layered cut can help you achieve this look, it highlights the curls and adds a bit of texture and movement.

Butterfly cut with curtain bangs is very trendy

The layers in a butterfly cut that falls just above the shoulders can be securely anchored by the bangs. This hairstyle instantly cheats away 5 years!

To accentuate your features even more, have your stylist cut some shorter layers around your face.

Butterfly hairstyle for medium length hair

This beautiful butterfly haircut with blonde highlights and waves is perfect for anyone with medium length hair looking for a change. You look stunning and the combination brings out your natural features to the fullest.

Sassy hairstyle for long hair

This hairstyle is a fantastic choice for any lady over 40 who wants an elegant cut without the stress. Her hair has more volume and structure as it is cut in layers all over the head.

Butterfly cut looks great on women over 40 with straight hair

But what if your hair doesn’t have natural curls? That’s no problem at all. This sleek butterfly cut is just as attractive as one with curled layers.

