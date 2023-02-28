Butyric acid and its biological properties

Short-chain fatty acid butyrate is created when undigested resistant starch and fermentable dietary fibers and small amounts of endogenous and dietary proteins are fermented by bacteria in the gut lumen. Butyrate is believed to play an important role in systemic and local immunity by modulating the gut microbiome. It is also believed to be essential in the management of immunological and inflammatory responses. Butyrate is known to play various important roles in the immune system and in maintaining intestinal homeostasis. It modulates the expression of tight junction proteins and promotes intestinal mucus secretion, maintaining the integrity of the intestinal barrier.

In addition, it is believed to provide energy to the mucous layer of the colon, regulating electrolyte and fluid intake, inflammation, gene expression, cell differentiation and turnover. The molecular actions of butyrate are mediated by the cell surface proteins GPR41 and GPR109A, which are G protein-coupled receptors, which trigger cellular signaling cascades and mediate both metabolic and biological effects related to inflammation and cell replication. Prior to these notions, the effect of butyrate on gene expression was thought to depend on the regulation of the nuclear enzyme histone deacetylase (HDAC-1). This mechanism has been shown to mediate the anticancer effects of butyrate on various malignant cell types.

Bacteroides and Firmicutes are the two predominant butyrate-producing phyla in the human colon. Butyrate production is prevalent in anaerobic Gram-positive bacteria, and species Eubacterium rectale e Roseburia (belonging to the cluster Clostridium coccoides) e Faecalibacterium prausnitzii (belonging to cluster Clostridium leptum) are the two most significant butyrate producing groups. Beyond E. rectal e F. prausnitzii, Anaerotruncus colihominis, Papillibacter cinnamivorans, Butyricicoccus pullicaecum, Subdoligranulum variable, Butyrivibrio spp, Anaerostipes spp, Ruminococcus spp. e Clostridium spp they are also known to produce butyrate. Furthermore, Bacteroidetes, Actinomycetes, Spirochetes and Proteobacteria are also thought to produce butyrate.

Actions on the immune system

Within the immune system, butyrate is an agonist for various G protein-coupled receptors, stimulates anti-inflammatory cells such as macrophages and regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs), reduces nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB) activation , the secretion of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) and is involved in the inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Butyrate is produced by the direct conversion of complex carbohydrates (vegetable fibers) to butyrate by the enzyme butyrate kinase, indirect conversion of lactate, succinate, acetate or through the amino acid fermentation of lysine and glutamate. Some studies have examined the effect of butyrate supplementation in HIV patients and reported that butyrate supplementation alone was considered insufficient to increase epithelial integrity or immunological reconstitution of HIV-treated macaque macaque models. antiretroviral therapy.

Education in vitro demonstrated that at the right dose short-chain fatty acids, such as propionate and butyrate, initiate the differentiation of Treg lymphocytes and simultaneously suppress the development of pathogenic Th17 cells. SCFA-dependent regulation of Treg and Th17 cell plasticity contributes crucially to immune homeostasis in the gut. While the first few human studies report favorable outcomes for rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis, this effect has not been seen for interventions in type 1 diabetes; and butyrate may also induce inflammatory T lymphocyte subsets, depending on the local environment. Most of the current evidence in humans comes from open label studies; and SCFA concentrations observed in the periphery are likely below the threshold to replicate the potent effects seen in the studies in vitroalthough more moderate effects have been observed.

Actions on inflammatory diseases

Based on its anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory and anti-atherogenic properties and its role in cholesterol biosynthesis and insulin sensitivity, butyrate is an important therapeutic agent. Its role in the management of inflammatory bowel disease, diabetic kidney disease, obesity and colon cancer has been studied extensively. Studies have also explored the application of butyrate in the treatment of diseases related to an overactive immune system, such as systemic lupus, where dysregulation of immune responses results in gut microbiota dysbiosis. With properties of regulating gut microbial diversity, butyrate has shown promise in increasing the diversity and restoring the balance of the gut microbiome in patients with systemic lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Butyrate has also been used in the treatment of chronic inflammatory skin conditions, such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. Butyrate can modulate pH and limit microbial growth, reduce the permeability of the epidermis and suppress skin inflammation. Treatment with single-chain fatty acids, especially butyrate, has been observed to improve skin barrier functions in animal models of atopic dermatitis by changing the metabolism of mitochondria in skin keratinocytes. In addition, butyrate’s T-regulatory cell modulation properties could also make it a potential therapeutic option for psoriasis, in which the activity and number of Tregs cells are reduced.

Actions on cancer cells and colon cancer

Various studies have also investigated the use of butyrate supplements in cancer therapy, particularly to restore gut microbial diversity. Butyrate provides anti-inflammatory effects and increases apoptosis in cancer cells. Butyrate and propionate are more effective in inhibiting the growth of HT29 malignant cells than acetate. The anticancer effect of butyrate on SW480 colon cancer cells was also confirmed in the study by Elimrani et al. Similarly, Roy et al. demonstrated that butyrate at a dose of 2.5-20 mM inhibits the proliferation of colon cancer Caco-2 cells and induces their programmed cell death. Taking the results of the above-mentioned studies together, it can be concluded that butyrate (as drug or food) can provide anticancer effects.

Other investigations indicate that while butyrate alone cannot inhibit tumor growth, it has significant anticancer effects when combined with chemotherapy. Recently, it has been shown that butyrate can improve the efficiency of radiation therapy. Furthermore, butyrate can enhance the effect of irinotecan; therefore, it can enhance the effect of chemotherapy. Similarly, the results of another study revealed that butyrate promotes the effects of 5-fluorouracil on cancerous colonocytes. It is estimated that about 60% of patients undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer develop mucositis. Butyrate can reduce the side effects of 5-fluorouracil treatment, which was shown in a mouse model study with chemotherapy-induced mucositis.

Butyric acid and diabetes: causality of prevention?

Research over the past 10 years has established correlations between type 2 diabetes (T2D) and the gut microbiome; however, causality has yet to be established. With more research, existing correlations can be investigated and confirmed, which will likely underpin the development of new therapies to treat diabetes. A latest study has found interesting changes in microbiome composition among diabetic patients compared to apparently healthy people. Overall, 946 microbiome profiles of 272 T2D patients and 674 healthy individuals were studied. Data for this study was provided by BIOMES NGS GmbH, which included information on the microbiome and individual lifestyle characteristics such as height, weight, age, and diet. For microbiome profiling, sequenced bacterial 16S ribosomal DNA was used to infer counts normalized by bacterial group level.

Next-generation sequencing was performed to analyze microbial DNA from stool samples. Gut microbiome diversity in T2D patients was lower than in the control group, which is consistent with previous studies. Blautia, Bacteroides, Lachnoclostridium e Prevotella had a higher occurrence in the T2D group than in the control group. The reverse has been observed with regard to other significant genera. The Lachnoclostridium was more abundant in the microbiome profiles of T2D patients; however, more research is needed to establish this bacterium as a disease marker. Bacteroides e Prevotella are producers of propionate. Notably, propionate is a SCFA that is frequently associated with a healthy state of the microbiome. The T2D group showed a significant reduction in Alistipes, Anaerostipes e Ruminococcus.

Conversely, healthy controls showed high levels of Ruminococcus e Anaerostipes. Roseburia, Lachnospira, Faecalibacterium e Coprococcus, which are producers of butyrate, were similarly reduced in the T2D group. Reduced levels of Subdoligranulum they have also been observed in patients with T2D. Because the Subdoligranulum is associated with butyrate production, its reduction is likely to have an adverse effect and can be considered a feature of T2D. In the T2D group, the levels of Fusicatenibacter, Agathobacter, Butyricicoccus e Marvinbryantia they were inferior. All of these genera produce butyrate but have not been associated with T2D. However, as their reduction leads to obesity and the development of various diseases, these bacteria could potentially be used to build a profile for T2D detection.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

Scientific publications

Anshory M, Effendi RMR et al. Fermentation 2023; 9(3):205.

Siptroth J, Moskalenko O et al. Int Microbiol 2023 Feb 13.

Hodgkinson K, El Abbar F et al. Clin Nutr. 2023; 42(2):61-75.

Begum N et al. Front Aging Neurosci. 2022 Dec; 14:1048333.

Siddiqui R et al. Biology (Basel). 2022 Nov 9; 11(11):1642.

Mayorga-Ramos A et al. Front Nutr. 2022 Nov; 9:1067647.

Alvandi E, Wong WKM et al. BMC Med. 2022 Oct; 20(1):3