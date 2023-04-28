Buying food supplements: You should pay attention to this

Dietary supplements can make an important contribution to a healthy diet and lifestyle. However, there are a few things to consider when buying.

Before you resort to any dietary supplements, you should always first take a close look at your lifestyle. Evaluate your diet, mental health measures, fluid needs, exercise and physical activity, and recovery periods needed to improve your longevity before resorting to supplements.

Dietary supplements should not be a substitute for a healthy lifestyle. However, certain diets, allergies, life situations and diseases may require additional nutrient intake.

Careful selection saves money

In order to provide your body with the right supplements, you should exercise great care in the selection and, if necessary, always have the intake accompanied by a doctor. Because even if you have decided on the right supplement category, this is still no guarantee for an optimal supply.

The dosage form, the quality and the dose may have a major impact on the mode of action of the dietary supplement. With a detailed consultation, you will also choose the right product the first time and thus protect your wallet.

quality not quantity

Good quality usually speaks for itself and does not need too much advertising. From a purely legal point of view, supplements are classified as food and not as medicinal products in Germany.

This is positive and negative at the same time, because on the one hand you can recognize good products by the fact that they cannot be provided with medical claims. So if you notice that a dietary supplement is advertised with an unrealistic promise of success, do not buy it.

On the other hand, and this is the flip side of the coin, dietary supplements are not subject to strict pharmaceutical regulations and this means that the market for them is large and relatively confusing.

When you look at the quality and value for money of your desired product, always include factors such as manufacturing effort, dosage form and package size in your considerations and get advice from an expert or rely on serious reports. Incidentally, cheap does not have to mean bad.

Ingredients: Look at the back of the pack

Sweeteners and sugar actually have no place in supplements. However, these are often added to improve the taste. Compare products for levels of artificial additives and flavors. In the end, it is a question of taste and attitude as to whether you want to consume sweeteners and sugar as part of the dietary supplement.

If you supplement based on a doctor’s recommendation, you usually know the required dose and can compare it with the products available accordingly.

If you act on your own, you should pay attention when checking the ingredients not to exceed the recommended daily requirement under any circumstances. Your good body feeling will also help you to estimate the dose. When taking it, feel whether the supplementation leads to the desired result. Any storage instructions such as “store in the dark” or “in Refrigerator store” should be followed in any case, so that the dietary supplement does not lose its effectiveness.

Whoever has the choice is spoiled for choice: combination product or individual preparation?

You can make this decision easy for yourself by looking at the advantages of both variants. All-In-One products are practical because you only need to have one supplement in the house and you are completely taken care of with just one intake.

If you deal more intensively with dietary supplements and when taking them, also pay attention to the optimal time for the respective nutrient If you want to pay attention, individual preparations are recommended. These have the additional advantage that you can increase or decrease the dose of individual active ingredients yourself if this is necessary.

Live healthier for longer: Click here for the big longevity special