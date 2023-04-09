05/04/2023. Art, urban regeneration but also creativity, inclusion, education in hospitality: these are the keywords of Carrara UNESCO Creative City – member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) – which with the non-profit Yourban2030, Maura Crudeli and Veronica De Angelis, launches its challenge by looking at the 2030 Agenda.

Born in 2004, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) aims to strengthen cooperation with and between cities that have recognized creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable development. UNESCO Creative Cities are places of interaction, where creativity is recognized as a lever for growth and the full development of innovation potential.

The combination of craftsmanship and creativity represents the foundation of Made in Italy; this is how in 2017 Carrara was designated UCC in Craft & Folk Art and in 2022 the Creativity Forum led to the drafting of the Carrara Charter on art and craftsmanship as tools for sustainable urban development. A charter of choice, born with the aim of drawing a road map on the sustainable development of historic centres, capable of activating, through art and craftsmanship, new ways of regeneration, which is an example for every city that want to take this path.

In April 2023, the Municipality of Carrara decides to go one step further and entrust the coordination of Carrara UNESCO Creative City to a reality that, born in Italy and then established on an international scale, was among the first to bring together art and sustainability , not only as awareness but also as a concrete intervention: the female non-profit Yourban2030, in the person of Maura Crudeli.

On the agenda, not only the development of the international network and UNESCO best practices, but also the participation of the network at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 – The Laboratory of the Future.

“This choice goes in the direction of strengthening Carrara’s commitment to the UNESCO Creative Cities network where we have already maintained our roles both nationally and internationally” underlines the Councilor for Culture Gea Dazzi. “Now Yourban 2030 and Maura Crudeli will be supporting us throughout this process, a serious and competent professional who we are sure will be able to perform the task entrusted to her in the best possible way”.

“As Yourban 2030 we are inspired by the 2030 Agenda and its 17 objectives which set a series of goals to be achieved on issues of sustainability, not only environmental, but also social and cultural – explains Maura Crudeli -. The non-profit was born with the mission of increasing awareness around the themes of the 2030 Agenda using art and creativity as the main tools and going in search of green technological innovations to then create links between art, technology and sustainability and activate urban redevelopment and regeneration processes. In Carrara, together with the Departments of Culture, Tourism and Commerce we must activate virtuous processes between creativity and the economic and sustainable development of its historical centre, we must communicate to this city the importance of being part of an international network where artists and the artisans can be the protagonists of the social transformation of this territory and create bridges of interconnection and continuous exchange between all the Unesco creative cities. Promote an idea of ​​a horizontal city, have an ecological and systemic approach to society, encourage inter-sectorality, welcome new work and production models, underline the centrality of art and craftsmanship within a laboratory-city like Carrara , mapping the places of know-how, increasing the transmission and learning of material culture, working on creativity, inclusion, education for hospitality: these are the guidelines of the Carrara Charter on art and craftsmanship elaborated and signed by the Italian network Unesco Creative City in 2022 which I will be inspired by to carry on my work as a focal point”.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network was established in 2004 to promote cooperation between cities that have identified creativity as a strategic element for sustainable development. In 2022, the worldwide network counts 295 cities operating in 7 creative fields or clusters: Music, Literature, Crafts and Popular Art, Design, Media Arts, Gastronomy and Cinema. All Creative Cities are engaged in the development and exchange of innovative good practices to enhance participation in cultural life and to integrate culture into sustainable urban development policies. As such, Creative Cities contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

In Italy UNESCO has designated 13 Creative Cities: Como, Biella, Carrara and Fabriano (Craftsmanship and Popular Art), Alba, Bergamo and Parma (Gastronomy), Bologna and Pesaro (Music), Rome (Cinema), Turin (Design), Milan (Literature) and Modena (Media Arts).

Maura Crudeli graduated in Sociology at the Sapienza University of Rome, obtained a Masters in International Protection of Human Rights and continued her education in the world of social and multimedia communication with a Documentary school in Rome and a specialization course in Cooperation and Development in Madrid. For years you have worked for various Italian and international public and private entities, as manager of projects, events and communication campaigns related to the themes of the environment, art, public health and human rights. From 2006 to 2008 she was the spokesperson for the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Franco Danieli at the Farnesina and since 2013 she has been the President of the non-profit organization Aiea, the Italian Asbestos Exposed Association.

Born in Rome on the initiative of Veronica De Angelis, also included among the 10 Green Women of the Year in 2020, and landed in the USA thanks to Frank Ferrante of the Ferrante Law Firm, Yourban2030 has extended its mission globally: to carry on and promote urban regeneration projects, through art. The non-profit Yourban2030 is inspired by the 17 objectives of the 2030 Agenda. In 2018 it promoted and created the first green mural in Europe, Hunting Pollution; in 2020 you united 90 street artists from all over the world for the Color4Action campaign, fundraising for the global fight against the covid emergency; she was the leader of the international consortium for the first LGBT+ themed green mural of 250 square meters in Rome, Outside In; in 2021 you launched the first smog-eating mural of the Netherlands, Diversity in Bureaucracy, in Amsterdam; you promoted the monumental work of the street artist Carlos Atoche for breast cancer research, and the urban redevelopment of the popular buildings of Tor Bella Monaca with Sotto la Surface, a tribute to the biodiversity of the seas. In March 2022 you launched your first editorial project, IRAE, inaugurated the Unlockthechange mural in Naples for the 30th anniversary of the ban on asbestos and in June 2022 Mela Mundi. Promoted by Yourban2030 and created by Graffiti for Smart City on the occasion of the first edition of Vision2030, IRAE – Ultimate Landscapes was born at the end of 2022, the first sound green smart wall in Italy. It is a digital mosaic in bioresin made on the walls of the station of Noto (SR) capital of the Baroque. The mural tells the melting of the glaciers, through sound and image. In Carrara, on the Monterosso Staircase, Yourban2030 has created Italy’s first multimedia eco-mural dedicated to the importance of bees in the ecosystem and is the protagonist in New York, at the High School of Art and Design of the Zero Emissions Day.

Info: web.comune.carrara.ms.it – www.yourban2030.org