From a point of view scientific and health is the most important news of the last few days: it is the one on the announcement of Moderna that puts hope back at the center: “By il 2030 first cancer vaccines”. The note from a few days ago with which the US pharmaceutical company gives a timing taken is important. The fact is that through the mouth of the medical director Paul Burton Moderna would be “confident that the first vaccines for cancer, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases can arrive by the end of 2030”.

The first “cancer” vaccines

But what speeded up a process that has lasted for a century and with important but never fundamental results? The experience gained from the anti-covid vaccines. The Guardian explains that Burton believes the group will be able to “offer this kind of treatment in just five years. The progress made thanks to the success of anti-covid mRna vaccines they are very promising and have allowed cancer vaccine research to advance as much as the equivalent of 15 years of progress was made in 12-18 months”.

Covid has boosted research

In short, a very clear leap forward: after those against the coronavirus Moderna is developing cancer vaccines that target different types of cancer, on heart attack and on autoimmune diseases. Burton commented: “We will have that vaccine and it will be highly effective, and it will save many hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives. I think we will be able to deliver personalized cancer vaccines against different types of cancer to people around the world”.