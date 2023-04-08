StrettoWeb

By 2030, the world‘s first vaccines could arrive against cancer. But not only. Vaccinations against are also being studied cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. The announcement of the imminent revolution in medicine that will allow millions of lives to be saved thanks to personalized vaccines has come from the American company Modern. The Guardian reports it.

The experience gained with the anti-Covid vaccine, the Moderna experts point out, has allowed studies on anti-cancer vaccines to speed up research, so much so that the equivalent of 15 years of progress has been achieved in just 12-18 months. According to Dr Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer, the company will be able to offer these vaccines in just five years. “The vaccines that will arrive Burton explains. they will be very effective, and will save hundreds of thousands if not millions of lives. I believe we will be able to offer personalized cancer vaccines against many different types of cancer to the world‘s population“.

The anti-cancer vaccines will see a first phase, which will be that of one tumor cell biopsy, which will identify mutations not present in healthy cells. Then an algorithm will identify which mutations are driving the growth of the tumor and are able to activate the immune system. A molecule will then be created Messenger RNA (mRna) with instructions for making the antigens that will cause an immune response. The mRNA, once injected, will result in parts of proteins identical to those found in cancer cells. Immune cells encounter them and destroy cancer cells carrying the same proteins.