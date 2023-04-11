They could save millions of lives Thanks to the successes achieved with the anti-Covid vaccines, cancer vaccine research has accelerated significantly, reaching the equivalent of 15 years of progress in just 12-18 months. According to Paul Burton, chief medical officer of Moderna, the company could offer effective cancer vaccines in just 5 years, thus saving a large number of lives. Thanks to these personalized vaccines, it will be possible to fight many types of cancer on a global scale.

How mRNA vaccines work mRNA vaccines represent a new frontier in the fight against cancer. These innovative drugs work differently than classic cancer therapies. The process begins with a biopsy of the cancer cells, aimed at identifying mutations that are not present in healthy cells. An algorithm then identifies the mutations that are driving the growth of the tumor. At this point, a molecule of messenger RNA (mRNA) is created with instructions for producing the antigens needed to stimulate an immune response. Once injected, the mRNA is transformed into protein parts similar to those found in cancer cells. Immune cells recognize these proteins and destroy cancer cells that contain the same proteins. The delivery of these mRNA vaccines represents a significant development in the fight against cancer, offering new hope to patients. As promising as they are, more research is still needed to fully understand their effectiveness.

Not only cancers but also cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases In the near future, vaccines against cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases should also be developed. For respiratory diseases, according to Burton, "a single injection may be enough to protect against Covid, flu and syncytial virus". But mRNA vaccines could be suitable for fighting rare diseases currently without therapies. Italian research is also active on the therapeutic mRna vaccine front, with the Armenise-Harvard immunoregulation laboratory at the Italian Institute for Genomic Medicine (Iigm) and the Italian-Swiss biotech Nouscom, which is based on the entry into circulation of the vaccine. Instead, after 7 years of experimentation, the first positive results of the vaccine against liver cancer arrived from the researchers of the Pascale Cancer Institute in Naples.