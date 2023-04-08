Dr. Paul Burton of Moderna said that by 2030 we will have vaccines available against cancer, heart, rare, autoimmune and infectious diseases thanks to mRNA technology, which has made great strides during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of the decade we will have vaccines available against the cancer e heart disease highly effective, which will help save hundreds of thousands “if not millions” of lives. It is the promising – and potentially revolutionary – prediction made to the British Guardian newspaper by Dr Paul Burtonmedical director at the US pharmaceutical company Modern. The name of the company is well known to anyone, being at the forefront against the pandemic of COVID-19 thanks to its vaccine a mRNA (messenger RNA) “Spikevax”, also used for doses booster, together with Comirnaty Of Pfizer e BioNtech. New vaccines against cancer, heart disease and other conditions will be based precisely on mRNA technology, which has achieved a substantial acceleration (in terms of investment and research) as a result of the diffusion of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2which required unprecedented action.

Dr Burton told the Guardian that Moderna is working on specific vaccines against various types of cancer and they are very promising. “We will have that vaccine and it will be highly effective and save many hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives. I think we will be able to offer personalized cancer vaccines against different types of tumors to people all over the world,” the expert enthused. The reason for this optimism lies in the valuable results that are emerging from laboratories – for example in the fight against melanoma – and in the confidence of technology, able to educate the immune system to hit extremely accurately cancer cells preserving the healthy ones.

But how exactly would a personalized cancer vaccine work? In very simple words, after withdrawing a biopsy tumor from a patient and the sequencing of DNA, thanks to the help ofmachine learning researchers are able to identify specific mutations present on diseased cells (particularly those linked to cancer growth) that are not found in healthy ones. After identifying the expressed protein fragments, the researchers are able to prepare an mRNA vaccine capable of stimulating the immune cells to hit them with extreme precision. In practice, the immune system is instructed to eliminate the diseased cells and therefore the tumor mass.

The principle is the same as for the anti Covid vaccine, given that the preparation pushes the immune system to hit the protein Spike of the SARS-CoV-2 coroavirus, the biological hook that the pathogen exploits to bind to human cells (via the ACE-2 receptor) and trigger the infection, called COVID-19. mRNA makes theantigen of the cancer to the cells (more precisely to the ribosomes) which present it to the immune system, which in turn produces the army of antibodies and other immune cells to fight it. With this technique, a huge crosshairs are placed on the diseased cells.

Moderna’s chief medical officer said this mechanism of action would not just target cancer, but offer benefits in multiple pathological areas. “I think what we’ve learned in the last few months is that if you’ve ever thought that mRNA was just for infectious disease, or just for Covid, the evidence now is that that’s definitely not the case. It can be applied to all kinds of pathological areas; against cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases. We have studies in all of these areas and they have all shown great promise,” the scientist commented.

But to achieve this result we should not lose momentum in the investments related to the pandemic, which in one year have allowed progress that would normally be achieved in 10 or 15 years, as stated by Dr. Richard Hackett, CEO of Cepi. In the background, however, there is the bitter consideration that much more could be done to combat disease, but there is the risk of completely diverting attention to the problems of geopolitics, due to the risk of a global conflict in the wake of the war in Ukraine. “Pandemics are as much of a threat, if not more, than military threats, because we know they are certain to happen. But we’re not even investing the amount needed to build one nuclear submarine”, Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and head of the JCVI in the United Kingdom, commented to the Guardian.