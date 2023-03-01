Home Health by 2050, a disease will affect more than cancer
Health

by 2050, a disease will affect more than cancer

by admin

University of Queensland Faculty of Medicine honorary professor David Paterson said experts say antibiotic resistance (AMR) will hit more people than cancer by 2050. In Singapore, Advance-ID, a new network bringing together more than 60 hospitals in 15 countries where Paterson is director will test new drugs. The network works with pharmaceutical companies to evaluate new antibiotics and new diagnostic or preventive strategies.

According to the expert, clinical trials for new antibiotics or preventive strategies should be conducted in Asia, since almost half of the five million deaths from AMR in 2019 occurred in this region. Paterson said that in some Advance-ID hospitals, half of the bacterial infections in ICU patients are resistant to carbapenems, a class of potent antibiotics reserved for use in multidrug-resistant bacterial infections.

Among the causes pollution and global warming

Hospitals participating in the trials will have the opportunity to access new drugs. The network will pick two or three of a dozen potential drugs to test, with the first multi-hospital trial expected to begin later in 2023.

For the reasons for this increase in antibiotic resistance comes the response of Unep, the United Nations Environment Program according to which global warming plays a decisive role in the spread of the so-called “superbugs”: dangerous strains that can cause serious infections and which, because of their ability to more likely survive drugs, make antibiotics less effective.

High temperatures and heavy water, air and soil pollution contribute to bacterial growth and the spread of antibiotic-resistant germs because heat can favor the mutation of bacteria. Mutated bacteria are always stronger and more resistant because they transmit antibiotic resistance and spread it.

See also  Osteoporosis: yes to physical activity, even intense as long as it is tailor-made

Source: NewsMondo

You may also like

Welcome back Gardensia, Aism in the streets against...

For the health facilities of Emilia-Romagna, the Region...

In the Community House of Legnano the vaccination...

Creed III, the new film with Michael B....

Gio’ Mare SPA – CLAMS LUPINE (Chamela gallina)

The memorandum of understanding between Sport e Salute...

Ukraine, live – A Russian drone shot down...

Emanuela Petrillo will compensate Usl 2 with 80...

Psychiatry, today services are able to cope with...

At the Rizzoli in Bologna he performed a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy