Blood pressure and high blood sugar are conditions that can cause serious side effects for those suffering from spikes of these diseases. Today we will look at what to eat to reduce blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Let’s start with high blood pressure. Let’s start with bananas. This is one of those fruits that patients with high blood pressure can consume regularly, as it is a convenient source of potassium, which can help in controlling blood pressure.

By eating these foods every day, you will reduce blood pressure and blood sugar

Today’s research in India reports that blood pressure can be decreased by up to 10% by eating two bananas a day for a couple of weeks. Honey is also excellent for high blood pressure, has a relaxing effect on blood vessels and, therefore, can be useful in reducing blood pressure. People suffering from hypertension should make it a habit to eat one or two teaspoons of honey a day, if possible on an empty stomach. Then we have the lemon which helps to remove the stiffness of the blood vessels, making them soft and flexible. Additionally, lemon packs a lot of vitamin B, which is necessary to avoid heart failure. It would be good to drink a glass of warm water with lemon juice early in the morning on an empty stomach. Let’s now turn to blood sugar. A study released in the journal Diabetes Care found that cinnamon can help the liver respond more readily to insulin release, thus participating in weight loss. A better response to insulin by the body means a better balance of sugar in the blood and, consequently, a lower release of insulin. Half a teaspoon a day for 20 days is enough to improve the body’s insulin response and thus decrease the blood sugar rate by up to 20%. Finally we have the avocado. They are full of fat, but not the kind that is bad for the figure, the opposite of what helps in slowing the release of sugar into the blood, leading to less insulin production. These are monounsaturated fats. Avocados also include beta-sitosterol, a substance that may help reduce inflammation after an intense workout. It is enough to limit yourself to a quarter of an avocado to avoid the calorie overload. Or, add a few small pieces to a salad dressed with oil. Here are the best foods to lower blood sugar and high blood pressure.